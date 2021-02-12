LILBURN — Parkview defeated Grayson 65-61 Friday, handing rival Brookwood the Region 4-AAAAAAA girls basketball title in the process.
Idle Brookwood, 13-7 overall and 6-2 in the region, now gets a No. 1 seed for the state playoffs.
Parkview (15-6, 5-3) got 25 points and 17 rebounds from Sussy Ngulefac in Friday’s win, as well as 16 points and four assists from Nadya McCown and 11 points from Selena Kun.
Grayson falls to 9-10 and 3-3 in the region.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Meadowcreek 64, Berkmar 7
NORCROSS — Meadowcreek advanced out of a Region 7-AAAAAAA Tournament play-in game Friday with a 64-7 win over Berkmar.
The Mustangs play at third-seeded Discovery in the opening round Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Buford 55, Lanier 5
SUGAR HILL — Buford shut down Lanier in a 55-5 victory in 8-AAAAAA play Friday.
Eleven Wolves (22-0) scored led by Ava Grace Watson and Ashyia Willis with 10 points each.
GAC 67, Douglass 52
ATLANTA — Kaleigh Addie and Jaci Bolden combined for 46 points Friday in Greater Atlanta Christian’s 67-52 win over Douglass.
Addie had 25 points and Bolden scored 21, while teammate Myla Benton was 3-for-3 from 3-point range.
Wesleyan 64, Galloway 56
ATLANTA — Wesleyan defeated Galloway 64-56 Friday behind four double-figure scorers.
The Wolves’ standouts included Sade Ojanuga (16 points, 11 rebounds, three assists), Eva Garabadian (15 pionts, five rebounds, three steals), Alyssa Phillip (14 points, 16 rebounds, one block) and Chit Chat Wright (12 points, eight assists, two steals).
Old Suwanee 44, Sugar Hill 32
MCDONOUGH — Old Suwanee Christian defeated Sugar Hill Christian 44-32 Friday in the Final Four of the Georgia Christian Athletic Association State Tournament.
The Stallions were led by Faith Wasden (15 points, seven rebounds, three blocks, two steals), Elly Grace Wasden (15 points, 10 rebounds, two steals, two blocks) and Lauren Clark (two points, four rebuonds, four steals).
