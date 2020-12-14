LILBURN — Parkview’s girls basketball team defeated visiting Dacula 61-40 Monday night behind 18 points from Lilly Hart.
The Panthers (6-2) also got 14 points from Joze Baker and 10 points from Sussy Ngulefac.
Lazaria Spearman led Dacula with 14 points, 13 rebounds and two blocked shots, while Haneefat Adanijo (10 points, two assists, two steals) and Mekera Standridge (six points, four rebounds, three assists) also played well.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Discovery 46, Central Gwinnett 26
LAWRENCEVILLE — Discovery improved to 5-2 on the season with a 46-26 victory at Central Gwinnett on Monday.
