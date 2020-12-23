DAHLONEGA — North Gwinnett’s girls basketball team defeated Chestatee 42-33 Tuesday in the Kelly King Classic.
The Bulldogs were led by Kiara Simpson (nine points, four rebounds, three assists), Ava Watson (eight points, four rebounds, two blocks), Marisa Miller (seven points, 10 rebounds) and Bree Barley (six points, six rebounds, five steals, three assists).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lumpkin County 42, Mill Creek 27
DAHLONEGA — Despite 15 points from Ellie McIntyre, Mill Creek lost 42-27 to host Lumpkin County on Tuesday in the Kelly King Holiday Classic.
The Hawks also got six points and five rebounds from Mairin Halama.
Hebron 62, First Baptist 15
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Malia Fisher and Nicole Azar earned all-tournament honors and Hebron Christian routed First Baptist 62-15 Tuesday in the final game of the United Bank Holiday Invitational.
Azar had 17 points in the win, and Fisher had 14 points and four assists. The Lions (8-2) also got contributions from Carly Heidger (six points, eight steals), Carly Fahey (six assists, six rebounds), Jessie Parish (eight points), Ella Heard (six points) and Sydney Whalen (five points, three steals).
