Fl65zQNWAAEqsmd.jpeg
Special Photo

LA GRANGE, Ill. — Norcross’ girls basketball team won the Grow The Game Classic with a 67-66 victory over St. Ignatius College Prep (Ill.) on Saturday.

The Blue Devils, now 13-1 on the season and ranked third in Class AAAAAAA, got 20 points from Jania Akins, 14 points from Kayla Lindsey and 13 points from Veronaye Charlton.

