NORCROSS — Norcross’ girls basketball team cruised to a 75-48 win Tuesday over Decatur in the Peachtree Corners Thanksgiving Round-Robin.
Zaria Hurston led the Blue Devils with 23 points, and Jania Akins scored 16.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Peachtree Ridge 57, Northeast 29
NORCROSS — Peachtree Ridge improved to 2-0 in the Peachtree Corners Thanksgiving Round-Robin with a 57-29 win over Northeast-Macon on Tuesday.
Kennedy Harp had 18 points in the win, and Aaliyah Hunt had a double-double in the first half with 10 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Nia Anderson contributed 13 points and eight assists.
Brookwood 45, Bishop Kenny 44
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Brookwood edged Bishop Kenny (Fla.) 45-44 Tuesday in the Insider Exposure Thanksgiving Classic.
Diana Collins (17 points, six rebounds, five assists, three steals) and NeKaya Williams (16 points, nine rebounds, three steals) were the Broncos’ top scorers.
Duluth 65, Terry Parker 33
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duluth defeated Terry Parker (Fla.) 65-33 Tuesday in the Insider Exposure Thanksgiving Classic.
Duluth was led by Saniya Jones (18 points, 10 rebounds, three blocks), Jayla Alexander (nine points, six rebounds), Jada Richardson (eight points, six rebounds, six steals, three assists), Asja Howell (eight points, two steals) and Kendall Smiley (eight points, two steals).
North Gwinnett 66, Centennial 31
WOODSTOCK — North Gwinnett improved to 4-1 with a 66-31 win over Centennial on Tuesday in the Wolverine Classic.
Ava Watson (19 points, two assists, two blocks), Neva Drane (12 points, five rebounds, two steals), Taylor Pennelli (nine points, three assists), Mallory Brix (six points) and Nicole Mordi (five points, eight rebounds, four deflections, two steals) led the victory.
Mountain View 53, South Gwinnett 46
DACULA — Ali Drake scored 20 points Tuesday in Mountain View’s 53-46 win over South Gwinnett in the Dacula Basketball Tip-Off Classic.
The Bears (3-2) also got nine points from Jenysis Criss and eight points from Syndi Arnold.
Jazmine Grant led South with 19 points, K.K. Johnson scored 14 and LoyalTee McKinzie added eight points.
Cedar Shoals 57, Parkview 47
LILBURN — Cedar Shoals defeated Parkview 57-47 Tuesday in the Parkview Tip-Off Classic on Tuesday.
Parkview got 21 points and 14 rebounds from Jade Weathersby and 11 points and five rebounds from Kennedi Benton.
Jefferson 54, Buford 51
JEFFERSON — A 3-pointer at the buzzer by host Jefferson handed Buford a 54-51 in the finals of the Jackson EMC Tipoff Classic on Tuesday.
Ava Grace Watson had 28 points for the Wolves.
Chestatee 52, Lanier 43
GAINESVILLE — Lanier fell 52-43 to Chestatee in the Gainesville Thanksgiving Classic on Tuesday.
Gamyzhae Williams (16 points, 10 rebounds, four assists), Ajanae Jones (10 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals), Riley Bryan (six points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals), Karina Lopez (six points, two blocks, one rebound, one assist) and Harmony Williams (five points, eight rebounds, two steals) led the way for the Longhorns.
