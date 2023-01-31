Tatum_Brown_2.JPG

Tatum Brown, Grayson

LOGANVILLE — Ninth-ranked Grayson posted a 57-54 overtime win over Archer, ranked No. 2 in Class AAAAAAA, in Region 4-AAAAAAA girls basketball on Tuesday.

Tatum Brown led the Rams with 17 points, Jyahni Smith scored 16 and Samara Saunders had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Zoie Lofton scored eight in the fourth quarter to key the win.

