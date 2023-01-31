LOGANVILLE — Ninth-ranked Grayson posted a 57-54 overtime win over Archer, ranked No. 2 in Class AAAAAAA, in Region 4-AAAAAAA girls basketball on Tuesday.
Tatum Brown led the Rams with 17 points, Jyahni Smith scored 16 and Samara Saunders had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Zoie Lofton scored eight in the fourth quarter to key the win.
Grayson improves to 15-7 and 4-3 in region play, while Archer falls to 15-4 and 5-2.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dacula 44, Mill Creek 37
DACULA — Dacula shut down Mill Creek for a 44-31 victory Tuesday in 8-AAAAAAA.
Tianna Rabsatt had 12 points and 17 rebounds, and Mekera Standridge had 10 points and six assists as the Falcons improved to 16-7 overall and 3-5 in region play. Danah Nembhard had five points and 13 rebounds, Jaliyah Benefield had six points and stellar defense and Asia Bryant added four points and six rebounds.
Buford 65, Central Gwinnett 49
LAWRENCEVILLE — Taylor Romano and Ava Grace Watson led fifth-ranked Buford to a 65-49 win over Central Gwinnett in 8-AAAAAAA Tuesday.
Romano had 25 points and Watson scored 23 for the Wolves.
Collins Hill 70, Mountain View 27
SUWANEE — Kaleigh Heywood and Gabby Pass teamed up for 54 points in Collins Hill’s 70-27 victory over Mountain View in 8-AAAAAAA.
Heywood led the way with 30 points, and Pass scored 24. Teammate Paris Fillingame added eight points.
Mountain View got eight points each from Jenysis Criss and Taylor Clark.
Norcross 51, Peachtree Ridge 38
SUWANEE — No. 4 Norcross defeated No. 10 Peachtree Ridge 51-38 Tuesday in 7-AAAAAAA.
Jania Akins (22 points), Veronaye Charlton (nine points) and Mariyah Valrie (nine points) led the Blue Devils (21-2).
Brookwood 62, Newton 17
COVINGTON — No. 1-ranked Brookwood routed Newton 62-17 Tuesday in 4-AAAAAAA.
Diana Collins (16 points) and Danielle Osho (10 points) led the Broncos (21-1) in scoring.
Duluth 57, Berkmar 6
LILBURN — Duluth evened its 7-AAAAAAA record at 5-5 with a 57-6 win over Berkmar on Tuesday.
South 51, Parkview 48
SNELLVILLE — South Gwinnett edged Parkview 51-48 in 4-AAAAAAA play Tuesday.
Parkview was led by Corrin Sevier (18 points, five assists, four steals), Rebecca Matthew (12 points) and Kennedi Benton (seven points, three assists).
Lanier 48, Shiloh 38
SUGAR HILL — Ajanae Jones had 22 points, three steals and two assists Tuesday in Lanier’s 48-38 win over Shiloh in 8-AAAAAA.
Asja Howell (11 points, four steals, two rebounds) and Jordan Johnson (six points, three steals, two assists) also chipped in for the Longhorns (14-8, 6-3).
GAC 64, Cambridge 60
NORCROSS — Trinity Thomas powered Greater Atlanta Christian to a 64-60 win over Cambridge in 6-AAAAA on Tuesday.
Thomas had 29 points, four rebounds and three steals, and Asia Johnson contributed 13 points and four assists. Myla Benton had five rebounds and two assists, and Elizabeth Luick added eight points and five rebounds.
Hebron 72, Hart County 24
HARTWELL — Hebron Christian, No. 1 in AAA, racked up another win Tuesday, routing Hart County 72-24 in Region 8-AAA.
Aubrey Beckham led the Lions (22-0) with 24 points, five assists, five steals and four rebounds, while Jakerra Butler (14 points, 11 rebounds) and Nicky Daniel (13 points) also scored in double figures. The other contributors included Amiya Porter (five points, five assists, four rebounds) and Kayla Lane (six points).
Wesleyan 71, West Hall 16
OAKWOOD — Wesleyan, No. 3 in AAA, rolled past West Hall 71-16 Tuesday in 7-AAA.
Johanna Potter (18 points, three assists), Desiree Davis (17 points, nine rebounds, three steals, two assists) and Shayla Bahr (10 points, two rebounds, two assists) scored in double figures for the Wolves. They were backed up by Chit-Chat Wright (eight points, six assists, three rebounds, three steals), Eva Garabadian (six points, three rebounds, two assists), Audrey Ekoue-Bla (five points, three rebounds, three assists), Londyn Walker (four points, three steals, two rebounds) and Avery Tucker (three points, four rebounds).
Providence 47, Old Suwanee 38
LILBURN — Clara Allen had 15 points Tuesday in Providence Christian’s 47-38 win over Old Suwanee.
Jael Chadwick and Rebecca Edwards added 10 points each for the Storm (10-12).
