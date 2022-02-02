DACULA — Fifth-ranked Hebron Christian edged No. 6 Galloway 61-60 in a matchup of Class A Private girls basketball powers.
Jessie Parish (16 points, eight rebounds, four steals, two assists) and Nickyia Daniel (16 points, three rebounds) led the Lions (18-4) offensively, while Aubrey Beckham contributed 13 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Malia Melton added eight points, seven rebounds and two assists.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Peachtree Ridge 52, Mountain View 26
LAWRENCEVILLE — Peachtree Ridge’s defense impressed Tuesday in a 52-26 win at Mountain View in 8-AAAAAAA.
The Lions held Mountain View scoreless in the second quarter and led 32-9 at halftime. Meanwhile, the Peachtree Ridge offense had 16 assists on 19 field goals.
Anna Smith led the victory with 11 points, Alex Smith scored 10 and Nia Anderson added nine points and 10 assists.
Brookwood 65, South Gwinnett 23
SNELLVILLE — No. 1 Brookwood routed rival South Gwinnett 65-23 in 4-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
The Broncos (17-3, 5-0) were led by Diana Collins (16 points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals), NeKaya Williams (12 points, four assists, three steals), Shannon Niles (10 points, five assists, three steals), Danielle Osho (eight points), Ciera Hall (seven points), Kate Phelan (nine rebounds, three blocks) and Zayjah Knight (eight rebounds).
Norcross 70, Discovery 46
NORCROSS — Cate Sidey’s 21 points, three steals, two rebounds and two assists helped No. 4-ranked Norcross to a 70-46 victory over Discovery in 7-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
Jania Akins (17 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals, two blocks) and Kayla Lindsey (10 rebounds, six points, five steals, three assists) also contributed in the win.
Archer 61, Duluth 40
LAWRENCEVILLE — Taniya McGowan had 23 points, five steals and three assists Tuesday in eighth-ranked Archer’s 61-40 win over Duluth in 7-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
Ashanti Bryant (nine points, three steals, two blocks, two assists), Mia Walker (nine points) and Kyndall Collins (seven points, eight rebounds) also played well in the win. Walker, the team’s lone senior, was celebrated on Senior Night.
The Tigers are 16-5 overall and 8-2 in the region.
Dacula 58, Central Gwinnett 33
DACULA — Dacula got 30 points and nine rebounds from Lazaria Spearman in Tuesday’s 58-33 win over Central Gwinnett in 8-AAAAAA.
Mekera Standridge (12 points, three steals), Asia Bryant (six points, six rebounds), Jaliyah Benefield (six points, three steals) and Tianna Rabsatt (seven rebounds) also contributed for the Falcons (13-9, 5-4).
Winder-Barrow 51, Lanier 40
WINDER — Lanier came up short in a 51-40, 8-AAAAAA loss at Winder-Barrow on Tuesday.
Gamyzhae Williams had 10 points, eight assists and three rebounds, and the Longhorns also got solid play from Riley Bryan (eight points, two rebounds), Ajanae Jones (seven points, five steals) and Karina Lopez (seven points).
GAC 77, Carver 26
ATLANTA — Kaleigh Addie had 31 points and six assists Tuesday, powering No. 2-ranked Greater Atlanta Christian to a 77-26 win over Carver-Atlanta.
Trinity Thomas (13 points, 12 rebounds), Myla Benton (12 points, eight rebounds), Jaci Bolden (11 points, seven rebounds) and Sydney Lucas (eight points) also played well for the Spartans (15-5, 10-0).
Wesleyan 73, AIS 19
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Eva Garabadian and Chit Chat Wright combined for 50 points Tuesday in No. 4 Wesleyan’s 73-19 rout of Atlanta International.
Garabadian had 26 points and Wright scored 24, while Johanna Potter (eight points) and Londyn Walker (six points) backed them up.
Sugar Hill 35, Horizon 22
SUGAR HILL — Sugar Hill Christian shut down Horizon Christian 35-22 Tuesday.
The Stallions (19-4) were led by Elly Grace Wasden (12 points, nine rebounds, four steals, four blocks), Faith Wasden (11 points, nine steals, four rebounds), Claire Ferron (six points, three rebounds and Emily Laughlin (four points, four rebounds, three assists, two steals).
