FnSModrWYAI0472.jpg
Special Photo

PEACHTREE CORNERS — Chit-Chat Wright and Eva Garabadian scored 19 points each Tuesday in third-ranked Wesleyan’s 68-43 win over No. 4 White County in Region 7-AAA girls basketball Tuesday.

Wright added five assists, three steals and three rebounds. The Wolves also got soild play from Audrey Ekoue-Bla (eight points, five rebounds), Desiree Davis (six points, three rebounds, two steals) and Johanna Potter (six points, five rebounds).

