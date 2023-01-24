PEACHTREE CORNERS — Chit-Chat Wright and Eva Garabadian scored 19 points each Tuesday in third-ranked Wesleyan’s 68-43 win over No. 4 White County in Region 7-AAA girls basketball Tuesday.
Wright added five assists, three steals and three rebounds. The Wolves also got soild play from Audrey Ekoue-Bla (eight points, five rebounds), Desiree Davis (six points, three rebounds, two steals) and Johanna Potter (six points, five rebounds).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Collins Hill 55, Dacula 37
DACULA — Collins Hill defeated Dacula 55-37 Tuesday in 8-AAAAAAA.
The Eagles’ top scorers were Paris Fillingame (23 points), Gabby Pass (15 points) and Kaleigh Heywood (11 points).
Dacula was led by Tianna Rabsatt (10 points, 14 rebounds, six blocks), Jaliyah Benefield (11 points), Mekera Standridge (seven points, three assists) and Danah Nembhard (six points, seven rebounds).
Buford 71, Mountain View 26
BUFORD — Buford, ranked second in AAAAAAA, rolled to a 71-26 win over Mountain View in 7-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
The Wolves (18-1, 6-0) were led by 20 points from Ava Grace Watson, and 12 points from Cadence Jenkinson. Lydia Ledford scored nine, and Alyssa Green added eight points.
Jenysis Criss (eight points), Nina Solomon (seven points) and Taylor Clark (seven points) were Mountain View’s top scorers.
Archer 65, South 14
LAWRENCEVILLE — Third-ranked Archer cruised to a 65-14 win over South Gwinnett in 4-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
Taj Hunter (15 points, six steals), Taniya McGowan (12 points, seven assists) and Sanaa Harris (11 points, 10 rebounds) were the Tigers’ top scorers.
North 60, Discovery 24
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett downed Discovery 60-24 Tuesday in 7-AAAAAAA.
North was led by Ava Watson (15 points), Caroline Beavin (14 points), Jada Monroe (10 points, 12 rebounds) and Brittany Peña Rodas (eight points, six rebounds).
Norcross 77, Berkmar 4
LILBURN — Jania Akins had 22 points in Norcross' 77-4 win over Berkmar in 7-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils also got 13 points from Markiesa Lancaster and 10 points from Mariyah Valrie.
North Forsyth 56, Lanier 22
SUGAR HILL — Lanier lost 56-22 to 10th-ranked North Forsyth in 8-AAAAAA on Tuesday.
Hebron 88, Stephens County 8
TOCCOA — Hebron Christian, No. 1 in AAA, routed Stephens County 88-8 Tuesday in 8-AAA.
The Lions (19-0) were led by Aubrey Beckham’s 14 points and six rebounds, Jakerra Butler’s 10 points and eight rebounds and Mia James’ 11 points and six assists. Camryn Register (eight points), Amiya Porter (nine points, three assists), Nicky Daniel (nine points), Jayden Watts (eight points) and Alanna Beckham (seven points) also played well.
