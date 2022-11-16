NORCROSS — Norcross, ranked third in Class AAAAAAA, defeated Galloway, No. 1 in Class A Division I, 63-59 in girls basketball on Tuesday.
Jania Akins scored 23, and Tweedy Charlton scored 18 to lead the defending state champion Blue Devils. Mariyah Valrie added 12 points for Norcross (2-0).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brookwood 67, Winder-Barrow 20
SNELLVILLE — Jade Weathersby led three double-figure scorers in No. 1-ranked Brookwood’s 67-20 rout of Winder-Barrow on Tuesday.
Weathersby had 14 points, eight rebounds, six steals and three assists, Danielle Osho had 14 points and Diana Collins had 12 points and five assists. Kennedy Daniels added eight points and five steals.
Grayson 66, Mays 46
ATLANTA — Tatum Brown’s 27 points helped Grayson past Mays 66-46 on Tuesday.
Jyahni Smith added 14 points for the Rams, and Samara Saunders reached double figures in rebounds.
West Forsyth 54, Mill Creek 48
CUMMING — Despite 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals from Bella Ragone, Mill Creek dropped a 54-48 to West Forsyth on Tuesday.
Kayla Harper gave the Hawks eight points and seven rebounds.
Denmark 58, Mountain View 33
ALPHARETTA — Mountain View fell 58-33 to Denmark on Tuesday.
Clarkston 42, Seckinger 32
BUFORD — Despite 22 points from freshman Alaina Johnson, Seckinger lost 42-32 to Clarkston on Tuesday.
Hebron 82, Discovery 12
DACULA — Hebron Christian improved to 2-0 with an 82-12 victory over Discovery on Tuesday.
The Lions were led by Jakerra Butler (14 points, four rebounds, three steals), Jayden Watts (11 points), Aubrey Beckham (10 points, three assists, three steals), Amiya Porter (eight points, three steals), Nicky Daniel (seven points, four rebounds), Aniya Moodie (seven points, three steals), Kayla Lane (six points, three steals), Trinity Butler (six points, three steals) and Camryn Register (six points).
Westminster 53, GAC 47
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian, No. 9 in AAAAA, fell 53-47 to Westminster, No. 6 in AAAA, on Tuesday in its season opener.
The Spartans were led by Elizabeth Luick (16 points), Trinity Thomas (12 points), Myla Benton (11 points) and Asia Johnson (eight points).
Loganville Christian 46, Providence 30
LILBURN — Providence Christian lost 46-30 to Loganville Christian on Tuesday.
The Storm’s top scorers were Mary Helen Brewer with 10 and Clara Allen with seven.
