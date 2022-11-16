©Dale Zanine 2022_10_18 00156.jpg

Jania Akins

 Dale Zanine

NORCROSS — Norcross, ranked third in Class AAAAAAA, defeated Galloway, No. 1 in Class A Division I, 63-59 in girls basketball on Tuesday.

Jania Akins scored 23, and Tweedy Charlton scored 18 to lead the defending state champion Blue Devils. Mariyah Valrie added 12 points for Norcross (2-0).

Recommended for you