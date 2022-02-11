SNELLVILLE — After two matchups in a six-day span, the series between Class AAAAAAA No. 1 Brookwood and No. 3 Grayson is even.
Grayson toppled the state’s top-ranked girls basketball team 64-61 in overtime Thursday, reversing the result of the team’s Region 4-AAAAAAA game on Feb. 10. Brookwood won that game 65-57.
In the latest meeting, the Broncos rallied from a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit to force overtime on a buzzer-beating basket by NeKaya Williams, but Grayson (19-4, 7-1) got the best of the extra period and moved into a first-place tie in the region standings with Brookwood (19-4, 7-1).
Brookwood’s Diana Collins had 33 points and five rebounds to lead the hosts’ comeback along with teammates Williams (nine points, seven rebounds, five assists), Shannon Niles (six points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks) and Kate Phelan (six points, seven rebounds, three blocks).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Archer 65, Berkmar 22
LILBURN — Courtney Nesbitt’s 19 points, six rebounds, four steals and two assists Thursday in Archer’s 65-22 win over Berkmar.
The Patriots (18-5, 10-2) also got stellar play from Ashanti Bryant (11 points, four steals, two assists), Mia Walker (eight points, two steals, two assists), Taniya McGowan (seven points, three steals), Kennedy Coleman (six points, two steals) and Kendall Sessom (six points, three steals).
Sugar Hill 47, White Creek 31
SUGAR HILL — Sugar Hill Christian celebrated Senior Night with a 47-31 win over White Creek Christian on Thursday.
Elly Grace Wasden led the win with 19 points, 16 rebounds and five blocks as the Stallions finished the regular season with a 22-4 record. They also got solid play from Katie Jones (eight points, five rebounds, five steals, two assists), Claire Ferron (six points, seven rebounds), Emily Laughlin (five points, four rebounds), Savannah Smith (five points, five rebounds, two assists) and Lauren Clark (four points, five rebounds, two assists).
Sugar Hill opens the GCAA State Tournament Feb. 17 at Victory Baptist in Loganville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.