LILBURN — Eden Sample made one of two free throws with 1.2 seconds left for the winning margin Monday as No. 2 Collins Hill defeated No. 1 McEachern 52-51 in the Parkview Tip-Off Classic.
Sample had 11 points, and Sacha Washington had 10 points, 14 rebounds, four steals and four blocked shots. Paris Fillingame added eight points in the win.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Archer 43, Dacula 32
DACULA — Archer, down by a point at halftime, defeated host Dacula 43-32 Monday in the semifinals of the Dacula Tip-Off Classic on Monday.
The Tigers now face Grayson at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the championship game.
Archer’s Taniya McGowan led all scorers with 20 points, and was backed up by teammates Cazia Nelson (eight points) and Thailand Smith (eight points, three blocked shots).
Dacula (1-1) was led by 15 points and 10 rebounds from Lazaria Spearman and nine points from Mekera Standridge.
Buford 53, Lumpkin County 40
JEFFERSON — Buford defeated Lumpkin County 53-40 Monday in the semifinals of the Jackson EMC Tournament.
Ava Grace Watson led the way with 12 points, Sara Viti had 11 points and Tatum Ozment scored 10 for the Wolves, who play in the finals Tuesday at 6 p.m. Buford led just 25-23 at halftime before outscoring Banks 18-4 in the third quarter.
Wesleyan 66, Banks County 36
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan got 22 points and 14 rebounds from Alyssa Phillip in a season-opening, 66-36 win over Banks County on Monday.
Eva Garabadian had 19 points and four steals in the win, while Imani Washington had eight points, 10 rebounds and six steals, and Chit Chat Wright had 12 points and seven assists.
Hebron 61, Newton 57
LILBURN — Hebron Christian pulled out a 61-57 victory Monday over Newton in the Parkview Tip-Off Classic.
Malia Fisher had team highs of 18 points and 10 rebounds, Carly Heidger had 16 points and eight rebounds and Jessie Parish had 11 points and niene boards. Nicole Azar added nine points for the Lions (2-0).
