Taniya_McGowan.JPG

Taniya McGowan, Archer

LAWRENCEVILLE — No. 2-ranked Archer defeated Grayson 63-52 Tuesday in Region 4-AAAAAAA girls basketball.

The Tigers were led by Taniya McGowan (17 points, six assists), Sanaa Harris (14 points, 12 rebounds), Taj Hunter (13 points, three steals) and Courtney Nesbitt (11 points).

