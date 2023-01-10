LAWRENCEVILLE — No. 2-ranked Archer defeated Grayson 63-52 Tuesday in Region 4-AAAAAAA girls basketball.
The Tigers were led by Taniya McGowan (17 points, six assists), Sanaa Harris (14 points, 12 rebounds), Taj Hunter (13 points, three steals) and Courtney Nesbitt (11 points).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Buford 68, Mill Creek 35
BUFORD — Taylor Romano and Ava Grace Watson combined for 47 points Tuesday in No. 4 Buford’s 68-35 victory over Mill Creek in 8-AAAAAAA.
The Wolves, who led by as many as 39, improve to 14-0 overall and 2-0 in region play. Mill Creek falls to 7-5 and 1-1.
Romano had 24 points and Watson scored 23.
Brookwood 91, Newton 24
SNELLVILLE — Diana Collins had 27 points, five steals and four assists Tuesday in Brookwood’s 91-24 rout of Newton in 4-AAAAAAA.
The Broncos’ other standouts included Danielle Osho (15 points), Justyce McCoy (13 points, seven steals) and Jade Weathersby (11 points, four assists, four steals). Brookwood improves to 15-1 overall and 2-0 in region play.
Central 65, Collins Hill 54
LAWRENCEVILLE — Central Gwinnett improved to 14-2 overall and 1-1 in 8-AAAAAAA with a 65-54 win over Collins Hill on Tuesday.
Dacula 61, Mountain View 36
DACULA — Five double-figure scorers led Dacula to a 61-36 win over Mountain View on Tuesday.
The Falcons got stellar play from Tianna Rabsatt (14 points, eight rebounds, four blocks), Jaliyah Benefield (12 points, six reobunds, four assists), Danah Nembhard (10 points, 10 rebounds), Mekera Standridge (10 points, four assists) and Emily Digby (10 points).
Mountain View’s top scorers were Jenysis Criss (14 points), Taylor Clark (10 points), Nina Solomon (10 points) and Kendal Henderson (eight points).
Norcross 65, North Gwinnett 27
SUWANEE — Third-ranked Norcross improved to 14-1 with a 65-27 victory over North Gwinnett in 7-AAAAAAA play Tuesday.
The Blue Devils (14-1, 5-0) were led by 21 points from Jania Akins, 15 points from Veronaye Charlton and 13 points from Kayla Lindsey.
Caroline Beavin scored 18 for North.
South 48, Parkview 38
LILBURN — South Gwinnett topped Parkview for a 4-AAAAAAA win Tuesday.
Parkview was led by Corrin Sevier (12 points, two assists), Danica Taylor (three steals, two assists) and R.J. Smith (eight points, six rebounds).
Duluth 47, Discovery 41
LAWRENCEVILLE — Duluth topped Discovery 47-41 in 7-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
Lanier 50, Jackson County 20
SUGAR HILL — Lanier cruised to a 50-20 victory over Jackson County in 8-AAAAAA play Tuesday.
Nalani Gainey (14 points, four steals, three assists, two rebounds), Ajanae Jones (14 points, four assists, three rebounds), Asja Howell (seven points, five rebounds, five steals), Harmony Williams (six points, three rebounds) and Gamyzhae Williams (five points, four rebounds, four assists, two steals) led the Longhorns.
Hebron 65, Oconee County 29
WATKINSVILLE — Hebron, first in AAA, opened 8-AAA play Tuesday with a 65-29 win at Oconee County.
Jakerra Butler led the Lions with 14 points and 17 rebounds. Aubrey Beckham (nine points, eight rebounds, four assists, four steals), Kayla Lane (eight points, three steals), Amiya Porter (11 points, five steals), Nicky Daniel (five points, five rebounds), Alanna Beckham (four points, three steals), Mia James (eight points, five steals, four assists) and Camryn Register (four points, four steals) also stood out for the Lions (14-0).
Recommended for you
Stacker compiled the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Gainesville, GA using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Click for more.Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Gainesville, Georgia
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.