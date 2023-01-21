SNELLVILLE — Brookwood, ranked No. 1 in Class AAAAAAA, defeated No. 2-ranked Archer 70-49 Friday in a Region 4-AAAAAAA girls basketball showdown.
Diana Collins led the Broncos with 26 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two blocks, while Jade Weathersby (13 points, six rebounds, three blocks) and Danielle Osho (11 points, seven rebounds) also scored in double figures. Ciera Hall and Zayjah Knight had six points each, and Kate Phelan grabbed eight rebounds.
Brookwood is 18-1 overall and 4-0 in the region, while Archer falls to 13-3 and 3-1.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Parkview 58, Newton 28
LILBURN — Parkview claimed a 58-28 victory over Newton in 4-AAAAAAA on Friday.
Danica Taylor (four assists, four steals), Rebecca Matthew (12 points, three steals), Kennedi Benton (seven points, four rebounds, three assists) and Corrin Sevier (six points, four assists, four rebounds) led the victory.
Collins Hill 51, Mill Creek 48
SUWANEE — Collins Hill edged Mill Creek 51-48 Friday in 8-AAAAAAA play.
Collins Hill’s top performers were Kaleigh Heywood (16 points), Paris Fillingame (16 points) and Gabby Pass (15 points).
Mill Creek was led by Bella Ragone (21 points, five rebounds), Kayla Harper (eight points, four rebounds), Caroline Cadena (seven points, four rebounds, three steals), Sammi Spees (six points, four rebounds), Kendall xxx (six assists) and Andreonia Doe (six points, seven rebounds).
Ava Grace Watson (21 points) and Taylor Romano (20 points) carried the Wolves’ offense, while Alyssa Green scored 10 points and Lydia Ledford added nine points.
Buford is 17-1 overall and 5-0 in region play.
Central Gwinnett 71, Mountain View 29
LAWRENCEVILLE — Central Gwinnett dominated Mountain View for a 71-29 victory Friday in 8-AAAAAAA.
Jenysis Criss led Mountain View with 14 points.
Norcross 55, Duluth 20
NORCROSS — Veronaye Charlton’s 20 points helped No. 3-ranked Norcross (17-1) to a 55-20 win over Duluth on Friday in 7-AAAAAAA.
North Gwinnett 74, Berkmar 7
SUWANEE — Ava Watson had 21 points Friday in North Gwinnett’s 74-7 win over Berkmar in 7-AAAAAAAA.
The Bulldogs also gotnine points from Sydney Bowman and eight points each from Jada Monroe and Danyale Austin.
Lanier 63, Apalachee 23
WINDER — Lanier cruised to a 63-23 win over Apalachee on Friday in 8-AAAAAA.
Asja Howell (18 points, five rebounds, four steals), Damilare Falade (14 points, four steals, three rebounds), Gamyzhae Williams (10 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals) and Harmony Williams (eight points, seven steals, three blocks, three assists, two rebounds) stood out for the Longhorns (12-7, 4-2).
GAC 51, Chattahoochee 47
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian edged Chattahoochee 51-47 in 6-AAAAA Friday behind 22 points, nine rebounds and two assists from Trinity Thomas.
Myla Benton (12 points, four rebounds, three steals), Elizabeth Luick (11 points) and Asia Johnson (six points, six rebounds, three assists) were the Spartans’ other standouts.
Hebron 79, Franklin County 30
CARNESVILLE — No. 1-ranked Hebron Christian routed Franklin County 79-30 Friday, improving to 17-0 on the season.
Aubrey Beckham (18 points), Jakerra Butler (13 points, six rebounds) and Camryn Register (10 points) scored in double figures for the Lions. Hebron’s other top performers included Amiya Porter (nine points, seven rebounds), Nicky Daniel (eight points), Mia James (nine points, four assists), Jayden Watts (five points, five rebounds) and Alanna Beckham (five points, five rebounds, four steals).
Lumpkin County 70, Wesleyan 48
DAHLONEGA — No. 2-ranked Wesleyan fell 70-48 at No. 3 Lumpkin County in Friday in 7-AAA.
