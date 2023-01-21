Diana_Collins.JPG

Diana Collins, Brookwood

SNELLVILLE — Brookwood, ranked No. 1 in Class AAAAAAA, defeated No. 2-ranked Archer 70-49 Friday in a Region 4-AAAAAAA girls basketball showdown.

Diana Collins led the Broncos with 26 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two blocks, while Jade Weathersby (13 points, six rebounds, three blocks) and Danielle Osho (11 points, seven rebounds) also scored in double figures. Ciera Hall and Zayjah Knight had six points each, and Kate Phelan grabbed eight rebounds.

