Danielle_Osho.jpg

LOGANVILLE — No. 1-ranked Brookwood edged Grayson 58-55 in overtime Friday in the teams’ Region 4-AAAAAAA girls basketball opener.

Danielle Osho had 18 points and nine rebounds in the victory, Jade Weathersby had 15 points, nine rebounds and three assists and Diana Collins contributed 14 points, six assists and six steals. The Broncos are now 14-1 overall.

