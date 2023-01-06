LOGANVILLE — No. 1-ranked Brookwood edged Grayson 58-55 in overtime Friday in the teams’ Region 4-AAAAAAA girls basketball opener.
Danielle Osho had 18 points and nine rebounds in the victory, Jade Weathersby had 15 points, nine rebounds and three assists and Diana Collins contributed 14 points, six assists and six steals. The Broncos are now 14-1 overall.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Norcross 39, Lyons Township (Ill.) 26
LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. — No. 3-ranked Norcross defeated Lyons Township (Ill.) 39-26 in Friday’s semifinals of the Grow The Game Tournament
The Blue Devils (12-1) play St. Ignatius College Prep (Ill.) Saturday in the championship game.
Veronaye Charlton and Jania Akins scored 12 points each in the win, and Hayda Toro added seven points.
Archer 69, Parkview 33
LAWRENCEVILLE — No. 2-ranked Archer topped Parkview 69-33 in 4-AAAAAAA play Friday.
The Tigers’ top scorers were Courtney Nesbitt (16 points), Ashanti Bryant (14 points) and Sanaa Harris (11 points).
Parkview was led by Corrin Sevier (eight points), Jaden Cooper (eight points), Kennedi Benton (seven points) and Danica Taylor (five assists, five steals).
Collins Hill 55, Dacula 47
SUWANEE — Collins Hill defeated Dacula 55-47 in 8-AAAAAAA play Friday.
Kaleigh Heywood (19 points), Paris Fillingame (17 points) and Gabby Pass (13 points) led the Eagles.
Dacula (11-3) got 14 points and seven rebounds from Jaliyah Benefield, 12 points and three assists from Mekera Standridge and 10 points and 13 rebounds from Tianna Rabsatt.
Mill Creek 53, Central Gwinnett 43
HOSCHTON — Mill Creek posted a 53-43 victory over Central Gwinnett in 8-AAAAAAA Friday.
Bella Ragone (16 points, eight rebounds, two blocks), Kayla Harper (12 points, five rebounds), Andreonia Doe (10 points, four rebounds) and Caroline Cadena (six points, eight rebounds, five assists) led the way for Mill Creek.
Buford 71, Mountain View 20
LAWRENCEVILLE — Buford head coach Gene Durden won his 900th career game Friday in a 71-20, 8-AAAAAAA win over Mountain View.
Taylor Romano led the No. 5-ranked Wolves with 19 points and Izzy Rettiger scored 15.
Duluth 53, Berkmar 8
DULUTH — Duluth evened its 7-AAAAAAA mark at 2-2 with a 53-8 win over Berkmar on Friday.
