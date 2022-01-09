LAWRENCEVILLE — Brookwood, ranked first in Class AAAAAAA, routed No. 6 Archer 70-40 Saturday in a girls basketball showdown.
NeKaya Williams (22 points) and Diana Collins (20 points) led the way for the Broncos, while Ciera Hall contributed 11 points. Kate Phelan added eight points.
Archer’s top performers were Taniya McGowan (10 points), Mearah Whitehead (eight points, six rebounds), Palice Zimmerman (six points) and Jadyn Jenks (three points, three steals).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Grayson 67, Norcross 65
NORCROSS — No. 4 Grayson edged No. 3 Norcross 67-65 in a girls basketball showdown Saturday in the Full Court Press Southern Showcase.
Mountain View 50, Jackson County 32
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View shut down Jackson County for a 50-32 victory on Saturday.
Ali Drake (13 points), Sydni Arnold (11 points) and Mariyah Valrie (11 points) scored in double figures for the Bears. Hayda Toro added seven points in the win.
Winter Haven (Fla.) 69, Collins Hill 68
POWDER SPRINGS — Collins Hill fell 69-68 Saturday to Winter Haven (Fla.) in the She Got Game Classic at McEachern.
The Eagles were led by 20 points from Paris Fillingame and 19 points from Tiffany Barnes. Gabby Pass had 12 points, and Takaria Lanier scored eight.
Dacula 53, Mill Creek 37
DACULA — Lazaria Spearman had 21 points, nine rebounds and three blocked shots Saturday in Dacula’s 53-37 win over Mill Creek.
The Falcons (7-7) also got 10 points, five assists and three steals from Mekera Standridge, as well as solid defense from Jaliyah Benefield (five points, four steals) and Emily Digby (four points). Danah Nembhard added four points, four rebounds and four blocks.
Central Gwinnett 58, Milton 41
LAWRENCEVILLE — Central Gwinnett cruised past Milton 58-41 on Saturday, improving to 11-3 on the season.
Sierra Driessen scored 22 points in the win, Joy Harris had 16 points and Kendra Robinson scored 14.
Rockdale 56, Lanier 35
SUGAR HILL — Lanier fell 56-35 to Rockdale County on Saturday.
Ajanae Jones (13 points), Riley Bryan (11 points) and Karina Lopez (six points) led the Longhorns in scoring.
East Coweta 65, GAC 53
MARIETTA — East Coweta defeated Greater Atlanta Christian 65-53 in the She Got Game Classic at Osborne on Saturday.
Kaleigh Addie led the second-ranked Spartans with 24 points, Trinity Thomas scored 15 and Jaci Bolden added 11 points.
Wesleyan 57, Woodstock 53
WOODSTOCK — Wesleyan, ranked sixth in A Private, defeated host Woodstock, seventh in AAAAAAA, 57-53 on Saturday.
Chit Chat Wright (20 points, seven assists) and Eva Garabadian (19 points, six rebounds) led the Wolves, while Johanna Potter (eight points) and Londyn Walker (six points, four steals) also had solid games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.