SNELLVILLE — Nekaya Williams had a triple-double in the Brookwood girls basketball team’s 69-46 win over South Gwinnett on Tuesday.
Williams had 14 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists and four blocked shots for the Broncos, who were led in scoring by Ciera Hall (15 points) and Amya Durham (15 points, four assists). Madison Boadu added 13 points and eight rebounds in the win.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Discovery 75, Dunwoody 28
DUNWOODY — Discovery rolled to a 75-28 victory over Dunwoody in Region 7-AAAAAAA girls basketball on Tuesday.
The Titans were led by 19 points from Kahmill Lee, 16 points from Yasmine Fairchild, 15 points from Taylor Watkins and 13 points from Gabby Roberson.
Newton 69, Parkview 50
LILBURN — Parkview lost 69-50 to visiting Newton in 4-AAAAAAA play on Tuesday.
Sussy Ngulefac led the Panthers with 20 points, and Nadya McCown scored 15.
Buford 68, Winder-Barrow 35
WINDER — Twelve players scored Tuesday in Buford’s 68-35, 8-AAAAAA win over Winder-Barrow.
Ava Grace Watson led the way with 12 points, Tamori Plantin scored 10 and Sara Viti had nine points for the Wolves (10-0, 2-0).
Shiloh 43, Dacula 29
SNELLVILLE — Shiloh posted a 43-29 victory over Dacula on Tuesday in 8-AAAAAA play.
Hebron 69, Grayson 58
DACULA — Hebron Christian defated Grayson 69-58 Tuesday behind 19 points and 10 rebounds from Malia Fisher.
Nicole Azar (14 points, seven assists, three steals), Carly Heidger (11 points, six rebounds, five assists) and Jessie Parish (11 points, six rebounds, three assists) also scored in double figures for the Lions (13-2).
Ella Heard (six points, two assists), Carly Fahey (five points, three assists, three steals) and Amiya Porter (three points, three assists) also played well in the win.
ELCA 52, Wesleyan 41
MCDONOUGH — Wesleyan fell 52-41 Tuesday in a road game against unbeaten Eagle’s Landing Christian.
The Wolves were led by Chit Chat Wright (14 points, three assists), Alyssa Phillip (seven points, eight rebounds, four blocked shots), Eva Garabadian (eight points) and Sade Ojanuga (eight points, five rebounds).
Sugar Hill 43, Lighthouse 41
SUGAR HILL — Sugar Hill Christian posted a 43-31 victory over Lighthouse Christian on Tuesday.
Faith Wasden led the win with 16 points, seven rebounds, three steals, three blocked shots and two assists, and Elly Grace Wasden had eight points, six rebounds, four blocks and two steals. Claire Ferron contributed eight points, 13 rebounds and three steals, while Emily Laughlin (five points), Katie Jones (four points, two rebounds, two assists) and Lauren Clark (two points, three rebounds, two steals).
Sugar Hill has won four of five to even its season record at 5-5.
