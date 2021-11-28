ATLANTA — MVP Diana Collins led Brookwood’s girls basketball team to a 61-56 victory over Marietta in the Hoops 4 Hunger Showcase at Banneker on Saturday.
Collins led the Broncos (5-1) with 21 points and 10 rebounds, and NeKaya Williams ahd 10 points and seven rebounds. Ciera Hall scored nine in the win and Shannon Niles had seven points and four steals.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Buford 64, Elbert County 55
BUFORD — Buford defeated Elbert County 64-55 in the North Georgia Showcase at Buford City Arena on Saturday.
The Wolves led 62-32 after three quarters before all their players saw action in the fourth.
Taylor Romano (14 points), Ava Grace Watson (12), Tatum Ozment (eight) and Tamori Plantin (eight) led Buford in scoring.
Franklin County 43, Lanier 40
BUFORD — Lanier fell 43-40 to Franklin County in Saturday’s North Georgia Showcase at Buford City Arena.
The Longhorns were led by Karina Lopez (11 points, three assists, two steals), Gamyzhae Williams (10 points, eight rebounds, four assists, four steals), Riley Bryan (nine points, six rebounds, two assists) and Ajanae Jones (six points, four steals, three rebounds).
GAC 52, Columbia 29
ATLANTA — Greater Atlanta Christian beat Columbia 52-29 Saturday in the Hoops 4 Hunger Showcase at Banneker behind 24 points from Kaleigh Addie.
Jaci Bolden scored 16 for the Spartans, while Trinity Thomas and Sydney Lucas added six points each.
Hebron 81, Apalachee 20
WINDER — Hebron Christian routed host Apalachee 81-20 Saturday, improving to 4-0 on the season.
Jessie Parish had 19 points, seven rebounds, six steals and a block for the Lions, while Amiya Porter (13 points, seven steals, five assists), Gabi Lowe (12 points, four assists, three steals) and Jayden Watts (12 points, four rebounds) also played well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.