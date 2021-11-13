LAWRENCEVILLE — After falling behind by 14 points, Mountain View rallied for a 50-49 win over Central Gwinnett on Saturday.
Ali Drake scored 16 points and Hayda Toro had 13 points on her birthday. Mariyah Valerie added nine points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Brookwood 67, Collins Hill 24
ATLANTA — Diana Collins’ 26 points and six rebounds sparked Brookwood in a 67-24 victory over Collins Hill at Holy Innocents’ on Saturday.
NeKaya Williams (10 points, six rebounds, four steals) and Ciera Hall (nine points) also were keys in the win. Zayjah Knight had 11 rebounds and three blocks, and Kate Phelan had 10 rebounds and three blocks.
Holy Innocents’ 73, Grayson 70
ATLANTA — Catherine Alben had 24 points and reached the 1,000-point milestone for her career Saturday, but Grayson fell 73-70 to Holy Innocents’.
The Rams also got 21 points from Erin Rodgers and 13 points from Tylia Kemp.
Roswell 60, Discovery 45
LAWRENCEVILLE — Roswell defeated Discovery 60-45 on Saturday.
Dacula 63, Meadowcreek 39
DACULA — Mekera Standridge scored 25 Saturday as Dacula defeated Meadowcreek 63-39 in its season opener Saturday.
Danah Nembhard (10 points), Sydney Whittle (nine points) and Danyelle Palmore (eight points) were the Falcons’ other top scorers.
East Forsyth 46, Lanier 24
SUGAR HILL — A slow start doomed Lanier in a 46-24 loss to East Forsyth on Saturday.
Riley Bryan (eight points) and Karina Lopez (seven points) led the Longhorns.
GAC 61, Pace 30
ATLANTA — Kaleigh Addie had 21 points and Jaci Bolden scored 20 Saturday as Greater Atlanta Christian opened the season with a 61-30 rout of Pace Academy at Holy Innocents’.
Sydney Lucas chipped in with 11 points in the win.
North Forsyth 52, Wesleyan 49
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Despite 27 points from Chit-Chat Wright, Wesleyan fell 52-49 to North Forsyth on Saturday.
Londyn Walker added eight points and Desiree Davis scored six for the Wolves.
