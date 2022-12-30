HOSCHTON — Mill Creek’s girls basketball team impressed in Friday’s championship game of the JaxCo Holiday Hoopfest, rolling to a 79-43 win over rival Dacula.
Bella Ragone, the tournament MVP, led the Hawks with 27 points, while Sammi Spees scored 14. Andreonia Doe (nine points, eight rebounds), Caroline Cadena (nine points, 10 assists) and Kat Wilson (eight points, three assists) also stood out in the win.
Mill Creek went 3-0 in the tournament and has wins in five of its past six games.
Dacula (11-2) got 21 points from Jaliyah Benefield.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Peachtree Ridge wins in Florida
MIAMI, Fla. — Peachtree Ridge outlasted Miami Senior (Fla.) 56-51 in double overtime Fridayto win the Junior Orange Bowl championship.
Archer 72, Woodstock 48
SMYRNA — Archer downed Woodstock 72-48 Friday in the Campbell Holiday Classic.
Sumner (Fla.) 45, Parkview 43
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Parkview fell 45-43 to Sumner (Fla.) in the Tampa Bay Christmas Classic on Friday.
Jaden Cooper (15 points, four rebounds, four steals, four assists), Kennedie Benton (15 points, four assists, four steals) and Danica Taylor (nine steals, five assists) stood out for the Panthers.
Hebron 85, Madison County 32
DACULA — Hebron Christian routed Madison County 85-32 Friday, improving to 13-0 on the season.
The Lions’ top performers were Jakerra Butler (13 points, 10 rebounds, four steals), Aubrey Beckham (20 points, seven steals, five assists), Amiya Porter (17 points, seven rebounds, six steals), Camryn Register (10 points, three steals), Aniya Moodie (six points, two rebounds, two steals) and Alanna Beckham (two points, three rebounds, three assists).
