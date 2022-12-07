Mekera_Standridge.JPG

Mekera Standridge, Dacula

SUWANEE — Mekera Standridge’s shot just ahead of the buzzer gave the Dacula girls basketball team a thrilling, 41-40 win over North Gwinnett on Tuesday.

Standridge led the Falcons, now 8-0 on the season, with 14 points and four assists. Jaliyah Benefield (nine points, three steals), Danah Nembhard (seven points, three steals) and Tianna Rabsatt (five points, four blocks) also contributed in the win.

Recommended for you