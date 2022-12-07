SUWANEE — Mekera Standridge’s shot just ahead of the buzzer gave the Dacula girls basketball team a thrilling, 41-40 win over North Gwinnett on Tuesday.
Standridge led the Falcons, now 8-0 on the season, with 14 points and four assists. Jaliyah Benefield (nine points, three steals), Danah Nembhard (seven points, three steals) and Tianna Rabsatt (five points, four blocks) also contributed in the win.
Jada Monroe had a team-high 12 points for North, while Ava Watson and Caroline Beavin added nine points each.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Central Gwinnett 56, Lanier 53
SUGAR HILL — Central Gwinnett squeaked past Lanier 56-53 Tuesday night, improving to 8-0 on the season.
Sierra Driessen scored 25 in the win, while Central also got good games from Olivia Orsley (12 points), Dami Odubola (eight points) and Joy Harris (eight points).
Lanier was led by Asja Howell’s 21 points and two rebounds, and Nalani Gainey’s 20 points, six steals, two rebounds and two assists. Ajanae Jones added seven points, five steals and three assists.
Parkview 52, Shiloh 34
LILBURN — Parkview posted a 52-34 victory over Shiloh on Tuesday.
The Panthers’ top performers were Danica Taylor (nine points, six assists, five steals), Jaden Cooper (nine points) and Corrin Sevier (12 points, four assists, four steals).
Buford 73, Jefferson 31
JEFFERSON — No. 4-ranked Buford crushed Jefferson 73-31 on Tuesday.
The Wolves (6-0) raced out to a 60-14 hafltime lead, and got big games from Ava Grace Watson (22 points) and Taylor Romano (20 points).
Archer 80, Newton 31
COVINGTON — No. 1-ranked Archer routed Newton 80-31 Tuesday behind four double-figure scorers.
The Tigers’ top performers were Mearah Whitehead (18 points, seven rebounds, three steals, two blocks), Ashanti Bryant (17 points, two steals, two blocks), Courtney Nesbitt (16 points, six steals, two blocks) and Taj Hunter (16 points, four steals).
Grayson 55, Rabun Gap 50
LOGANVILLE — Grayson toppled Rabun Gap 55-50 Tuesday behind big games from Tatum Brown and Samara Saunders.
Brown led the scoring with 21 points, and Saunders followed with 19 points and 12 rebounds. Zoe Belyeu provided stellar defense, holding Rabun Gap’s top scorer to eight points.
Norcross 77, Meadowcreek 11
NORCROSS — Third-ranked Norcross cruised to a 77-11 win over Meadowcreek on Tuesday.
Kayla Lindsey had 17 points in the win, and Mariyah Valrie scored 12 for the Blue Devils (5-0).
South Forsyth 61, Mill Creek 48
CUMMING — Despite 24 points and four rebounds from Bella Ragone, Mill Creek fell 61-48 to South Forsyth on Tuesday.
The Hawks also got 10 rebounds from Andreonia Doe and seven points and eight rebounds from Kayla Harper.
GAC 70, Chattahoochee 27
JOHNS CREEK — Myla Benton scored 26 points Tuesday and 10th-ranked Greater Atlanta Christian routed Chattahoochee 70-27 in the Region 6-AAAAAAA opener.
Elizabeth Luick was close behind with 23 points on seven 3-pointers, Trinity Thomas scored 11 and Asia Johnson added eight points.
Wesleyan 74, Lumpkin County 68
PEACHTREE CORNERS — No. 3 Wesleyan outlasted No. 2 Lumpkin County 74-68 in overtime Tuesday in a battle of state-ranked, unbeaten Class AAA teams.
Chit-Chat Wright (20 points, six assists, four rebounds, three steals) and Eva Garabadian (18 points) led the victory.
The Wolves also got contributions from Londyn Walker (12 points, six rebounds, two steals), Johanna Potter (nine points, four rebounds), Audrey Ekoue-Bla (10 points, two rebounds) and Desiree Davis (five points, two rebounds).
Recommended for you
Scenes from Dacula at North Gwinnett boys basketball on Dec. 6, 2022. (Photos: Nicole Seitz) Click for more.PHOTOS: Dacula at North Gwinnett Boys Basketball
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.