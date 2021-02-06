HOSCHTON — Madison Dobbins’ 3-pointer beat the buzzer Friday night and gave the Mill Creek girls basketball team a 46-45 victory over rival Mountain View in Region 8-AAAAAAA play.
Dobbins, a Georgia Tech softball signee, finished with 11 points. Mairin Halama led the Hawks with 12 points, Lauren Dobbs had nine points and three steals and Ellie McIntyre contributed seven points, seven assists and three steals.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Grayson 81, Brookwood 75 (OT)
SNELLVILLE — Grayson pulled out an 81-75 victory over Brookwood in 4-AAAAAAA play Friday night.
Diana Collins scored 25 points, and Madison Boadu had 22 points, nine rebounds and four steals for Brookwood. The Broncos also got good games from Kate Phelan (nine points, eight rebounds) and Amya Durham (nine points).
Collins Hill 60, Peachtree Ridge 52
SUWANEE — Collins Hill rallied in the fourth quarter Friday for a 60-52 win over Peachtree Ridge.
The Eagles trailed 42-39 after three quarters before their comeback.
Aaliyah Hunt led Peachtree Ridge (12-3, 5-2 8-AAAAAAA) with 17 points, Nia Hicks had 12 points and Kennedy Harp scored nine.
Parkview 65, South Gwinnett 43
SNELLVILLE — Four Parkview players scored in double figures Friday in a 65-43 win over South Gwinnett in 4-AAAAAAA.
The Panthers (14-5) were led by Cassie Mesh (14 points), Lilly Hart (14 points), Sussy Ngulefac (14 points) and Joze Baker (10 points).
Norcross 74, Berkmar 3
LILBURN — Norcross got 11 points from Ebonie Watson Friday in a 74-3 win over Berkmar.
The Blue Devils are 16-6 overall and 11-0 in 7-AAAAAAA.
Duluth 37, Dunwoody 30
DUNWOODY — Duluth defeated Dunwoody 37-30 in 7-AAAAAAA play Friday.
Dacula 39, Shiloh 28
DACULA — Dacula got 17 points from Lazaria Spearman and lockdown defense from Haneefat Adanijo in Friday’s 39-28 win over Shiloh in 8-AAAAAA.
The Falcons (10-10, 5-4) also got five points each from Mekera Standridge, Emily Digby and Danyelle Palmore.
Buford 62, Southwest DeKalb 44
BUFORD — Buford improved to 18-0 on the season with a 62-44 win over Southwest DeKalb on Friday.
Ava Grace Watson (17 points), Ashyia Willis (15 points) and Sara Viti (13 points) scored in double figures for the Wolves.
Cedar Grove 49, GAC 48
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian lost 49-48 to Cedar Grove on Friday despite 22 points from Kaleigh Addie.
Hebron 83, AIS 9
ATLANTA — Hebron Christian rolled to an 83-9 win over Atlanta International on Friday.
The Lions (20-2) were led by Ella Heard (12 points), Riley Warbington (six points, six rebounds), Kayla Lane (five points, three rebounds), Gabi Lowe (six points), Amiya Porter (four assists, four steals), Nickyia Daniel (four points, four rebounds), Malia Melton (three points, three rebounds) and Kennedy Truitt (three points).
