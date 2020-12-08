DACULA — Lazaria Spearman’s 35 points, 10 rebounds, five blocked shots and two steals powered Dacula’s girls basketball team to a 66-41 win Tuesday over North Gwinnett.
The Falcons (4-2) also got contributions from Haneefat Adanijo (10 points, five rebounds, four assists, four steals), Mekera Standridge (seven points, three steals) and Emily Digby (six points).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Parkview 84, Central Gwinnett 17
LILBURN — Lilly Hart had 22 points and Joze Baker scored 21 Tuesday as Parkview celebrated Senior Night with an 84-17 victory over Central Gwinnett.
The Panthers (5-2) also got 17 points from Sussy Ngulefac, and 10 points from Mayah Casimir.
Norcross 69, Meadowcreek 24
NORCROSS — Jania Atkins’ 17 points led Norcross in its 69-24 win over Meadowcreek in Region 7-AAAAAAA on Tuesday.
Mariah Baltierra and Devyne Turner each had 13 points for the Blue Devils (3-3, 2-0).
Archer 83, Berkmar 18
LILBURN — Taniya McGowan led five double-figure scorers with 15 points Tuesday in Archer’s 83-18 win over Berkmar in Region 7-AAAAAAA play.
The Tigers (5-2, 1-1) also got 10 points each from Thailand Smith, Ashanti Bryant, Cazia Nelson and Bailey Francis.
ELCA 51, Hebron 50
DACULA — Eagle’s Landing Christian edged Hebron Christian 51-50 Tuesday, handing the Lions their first loss of the season.
Carly Heidger’s 16 points and four rebounds, and Nicole Azar’s 13 points led Hebron (5-1), which also got 10 points and six rebounds from Malia Fisher and nine points and five rebounds from Jessie Parish.
Old Suwanee Christian 30, Sugar Hill Christian 29
SUGAR HILL — Old Suwanee Christian edged Sugar Hill Christian 30-29 Tuesday night.
Sugar Hill (1-3) was led by Faith Wasden’s 20 points, 11 rebounds, eight steals, four blocked shots and two assists. Claire Ferron added four points and 10 rebounds, Katie Jones had four points and two assists and Elly Grace Wasden had six rebounds.
