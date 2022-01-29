DACULA — Lazaria Spearman racked up 31 points Friday in Dacula’s 51-47 win at Winder-Barrow in Region 8-AAAAAA girls basketball.
Jaliyah Benefield contributed six points for the Falcons (12-9, 4-4).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Peachtree Ridge 55, Mill Creek 42
HOSCHTON — Aaliyah Hunt dominated with 23 points, 17 rebounds and six blocked shots in a 55-42 win over Mill Creek in 8-AAAAAAA on Friday.
Anna Smith (six points, four rebounds, four assists, three steals) and Jaelyn Cardenas (six points, five rebounds, three assists) also contributed in the win.
Grayson 52, Newton 42
COVINGTON — Erin Rodgers’ 26 points lifted third-ranked Grayson to a 52-42 win over Newton in 4-AAAAAAA play Friday.
Tatum Brown added 11 points for the Rams.
Archer 65, Discovery 49
LAWRENCEVILLE — No. 9-ranked Archer built a 33-2 lead after the first quarter and posted a 65-49 win over Discovery in 7-AAAAAAA play Friday.
Ashanti Bryant led the Tigers (15-5, 7-2) with 15 points, four steals and two blocks, while Kyndall Collins (12 points, eight rebounds, four blocks) and Taniya McGowan (12 points, 10 rebounds, six steals, four assists) also scored in double figures. Palice Zimmerman had nine points and Olivia Orsley added eight rebounds, five assists, four points and three steals.
Norcross 75, Dunwoody 32
DUNWOODY — Jania Akins scored 27 Friday night in fourth-ranked Norcross’ 75-32 win over Dunwoody in 7-AAAAAAA.
Zaria Hurston (16 points) and Kayla Lindsey (11 points) also scored in double figures for the Blue Devils.
Brookwood 75, Parkview 24
SNELLVILLE — No. 1-ranked Brookwood rolled to a 75-24 win over rival Parkview on Friday in 4-AAAAAAA.
North Gwinnett 37, Mountain View 32
LAWRENCEVILLE — North Gwinnett slipped past Mountain View 37-32 Friday in 8-AAAAAAA.
North is now 12-9 overall and 4-2 in the region.
Central Gwinnett 90, Shiloh 21
LAWRENCEVILLE — Central Gwinnett put five scorers in double figures Friday in a 90-21 win over Shiloh in 8-AAAAAA.
The Black Knights were led by Elma Murtic (14 points), Kendra Robinson (13 points), Nehemiah Jinks (12 points), Sierra Driessen (11 points), Dami Odubola (11 points) and Joy Harris (nine points).
Buford 33, Habersham 24
MOUNT AIRY — Third-ranked Buford shut down Habersham Central in a 33-24 victory Friday in 8-AAAAAA.
Taylor Romano and Betty Nguyen had nine points each for the Wolves (18-3).
Trinity Christian 56, Lanier 33
SHARPSBURG — Lanier fell 56-33 to Trinity Christian, ranked seventh in A Private, on Friday.
The Longhorns were led by Gamyzhae Williams (11 points), Riley Bryan (nine points) and Karina Lopez (seven points).
GAC 70, Salem 17
NORCROSS — Second-ranked Greater Atlanta Christian rolled to a 70-17 win over Salem on Friday in 5-AAA.
Holy Innocents’ 75, Hebron 58
ATLANTA — No. 1-ranked Holy Innocents’ used a decisive advantage at the free throw line for a 75-58 win over No. 4 Hebron Christian on Friday.
Holy Innocents’ went 23-for-27 on free throws, while Hebron (16-4) was 7 of 10.
The Lions were led by Aubrey Beckham (15 points, three rebounds, three assists, three steals), Jessie Parish (13 points, 10 rebounds, two blocks, one assist, one steal), Amiya Porter (13 points, three rebounds, three assists, one steal) and Nickyia Daniel (10 points, two rebounds, one assist).
AIS 41, Providence 38
ATLANTA — Atlanta International squeaked past Providence Christian 41-38 on Friday.
Maymie deMayo had 14 points for the Storm.
