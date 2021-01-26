WINDER — A huge game from Lazaria Spearman powered Dacula’s girls basketball team to a 48-45 win at Winder-Barrow in Region 8-AAAAAA play Tuesday night.
Spearman had 29 points and 20 rebounds for the Falcons, while teammate Mekera Standridge had 14 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mill Creek 35, North Gwinnett 25
HOSCHTON — Ellie McIntyre led Mill Creek to a 35-25 win over North Gwinnett in 8-AAAAAAA play on Tuesday.
McIntyre had 15 points, seven rebounds, four steals and four assists, and teammates Mairin Halama and Madison Dobbins added six points each in the win.
Archer 78, Dunwoody 28
DUNWOODY — Cazia Nelson scored 27 points and made five 3-pointers Tuesday in Archer’s 78-28 win at Dunwoody in 7-AAAAAAA.
Courtney Nesbitt (17 points) and Ashanti Bryant (14 points) for the Tigers, who made 10 3-pointers, one off the school record. They led 34-10 at halftime after outscoring the hosts 19-2 in the second quarter.
Archer is 15-8 overall and 8-2 in the region.
Discovery 52, Meadowcreek 26
NORCROSS — Discovery defeated Meadowcreek 52-26 Tuesday in 7-AAAAAAA play.
The Titans are now 5-3 in the region.
Buford 49, Habersham Central 36
BUFORD — Buford stayed perfect in 8-AAAAAA with a 49-36 victory over Habersham Central on Tuesday.
Ava Grace Watson (13 points), Ashyia Willis (10 points) and Sara Viti (nine points) led the Wolves (16-0, 7-0).
GAC 56, Sandy Creek 44
TYRONE — Greater Atlanta Christian defeated Sandy Creek 56-44 on Tuesday behind 23 points from Jaci Bolden.
Kaleigh Addie added 18 points in the win.
Sugar Hill 51, Victory Baptist 8
SUGAR HILL — Sugar Hill Christian jumped ahead 26-0 in the first quarter and cruised to a 51-8 win over Victory Baptist on Tuesday.
The Stallions (9-6) have won eight of their last 10 games.
Faith Wasden had 21 points, nine rebounds, nine steals, four assists and two blocks in the win, and Claire Ferron (12 points, seven rebounds, two steals) and Elly Grace Wasden (10 points, 12 rebounds) also played well. They were backed up by Katie Jones (seven points, five rebounds, three steals) and Lauren Clark (six rebounds).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.