SNELLVILLE — Lazaria Spearman became Dacula girls basketball’s career leader in scoring and rebounding Tuesday in leading the Falcons to a 69-32 win over South Gwinnett.
Spearman had 28 points, seven rebounds, five steals and three blocks in the victory. Mekera Standridge had 20 points and four steals for the Falcons.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Norcross 85, Dunwoody 24
NORCROSS — Norcross coasted to an 85-24 win over Dunwoody in 7-AAAAAAA play Tuesday.
Zaria Hurston led the way with 22 points, Markiesa Lancaster had 19 points and Cate Sidey scored 11.
Archer 77, Discovery 16
LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer improved to 9-2 overall and 2-0 in 7-AAAAAAA with a 77-16 win over Discovery on Tuesday.
The Tigers were led by Taniya McGowan (19 points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals), Ashanti Bryant (18 points, four steals), Courtney Nesbitt (15 points, five rebounds, three assists), Mia Walker (13 points, three rebounds), Mearah Whitehead (10 rebounds) and Kyndall Collins (solid play all night).
Buford 70, Peachtree Ridge 44
BUFORD — Ava Grace Watson scored 31 points and Buford pulled away in the second half for a 70-44 win over Peachtree Ridge on Tuesday.
The Wolves improve to 7-2 on the season.
Peachtree Ridge, which trailed 30-25 at halftime, got 16 points, nine rebounds and four blocked shots from Aaliyah Hunt and 14 points (on 7 of 10 shooting), four rebounds, two assists and two steals from Kennedy Harp. Zaria Usher added six points and six rebounds in 20 minutes off the bench.
Gainesville 53, Parkview 49
LILBURN — Parkview fell 53-49 to Gainesville on Tuesday.
Lanier 39, Centennial 29
SUGAR HILL — Riley Bryan had 20 points and four rebounds Tuesday, powering Lanier to a 39-29 win over Centennial.
Ajanae Jones added eight points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Longhorns.
Hebron 92, Shiloh 42
DACULA — Jessie Parish had a big game Tuesday in Hebron Christian’s 92-42 win over Shiloh.
Parish had 27 points, nine rebounds, seven steals, three blocks and two assists as the Lions improved to 9-1. Hebron also got double-figure scoring games from Nickyia Daniel (19 points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal), Malia Melton (11 points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal, one block) and Amiya Porter (11 points, five assists, two steals, two rebounds, one block).
