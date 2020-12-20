NORCROSS — Kaleigh Addie’s game-high 29 points powered Greater Atlanta Christian to a 49-45 win over Redan in Region 5-AAA girls basketball Saturday.
The Spartans are 2-3 on the season and 2-0 in the region.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cherokee 66, Dacula 42
CANTON — Despite 20 points and 17 rebounds from Lazaria Spearman, Dacula lost 66-42 to third-ranked Cherokee in the War Lodge Invitational on Saturday.
The Falcons also got good games from Mekera Standridge (nine points, five rebounds, three assists) and Haneefat Adanijo (seven points, five rebounds, two assists).
New Hope (Md.) 61, Hebron 59
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Hebron Christian lost 61-59 to highly ranked New Hope (Md.) Saturday in the United Bank Holiday Invitational.
Malia Fisher led the Lions with 22 points and four rebounds, Nicole Azar had 16 points and three steals and Jessie Parish had 15 rebounds, six points and five assists. Amiya Porter added eight points.
