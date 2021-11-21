LILBURN — Greater Atlanta Christian’s girls basketball team defeated Greenforest 67-43 in Saturday’s Parkview Tip-Off Classic.
Kaleigh Addie led the Spartans with 24 points, Jaci Bolden scored 22 and Trinity Thomas added nine points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mill Creek 41, South Gwinnett 30
DACULA — Mill Creek kicked off the Dacula Basketball Tip-Off Classic with a 41-30 victory over South Gwinnett on Saturday.
Sammi Spees had 17 points and four rebounds in the win, Zarah Akwiwu had nine points and five rebounds and Kayla Harper grabbed 13 rebounds.
Grayson 75, Discovery 47
DACULA — Grayson opened the Dacula Basketball Tip-Off Classic with a 75-47 victory over Discovery on Saturday.
Erin Rodgers led the way with 24 points, while Sariyah Henry scored 16.
Parkview 49, Shiloh 45
LILBURN — Jade Weathersby had 17 points and 10 rebounds Saturday in Parkview’s 49-45 win over Shiloh in the Parkview Tip-Off Classic.
Jaden Cooper added eight points for the Panthers.
North Gwinnett 56, Lassiter 47
WOODSTOCK — North Gwinnett posted a 56-47 win over Lassiter in Saturday’s opening game of the Wolverine Classic.
North got stellar play from Jada Monroe (13 points, 12 rebounds), Caroline Beavin (12 points, four rebounds), Ava Watson (10 points, four rebounds, three assists, three blocks) and Audrey Loudermilk (eight points, two rebounds).
Campbell 47, Archer 42
CARROLLTON — Archer lost a back-and-forth battle with Campbell in Saturday’s Girls Night Out Showcase at Carrollton.
The Tigers (2-1) were led by Courtney Nesbitt (11 points, four rebounds), Taniya McGowan (nine points, nine rebounds), Ashanti Bryant (eight points) and Mia Walker (eight points).
Loganville 54, Mountain View 52
DACULA — Mountain View came up short in a 54-52 loss to Loganville in the Dacula Basketball Tip-Off Classic on Saturday.
Ali Drake and Sydni Arnold scored 15 each for the Bears, and Jenysis Criss added nine points.
Buford 72, Lithia Springs 40
JEFFERSON — Buford opened the season Saturday with a 72-40 win over Lithia Springs in the Jackson EMC Tournament at Jefferson.
Kirby Wallis’ 20 points led the Wolves, who also got 17 points from Ava Grace Watson and 13 points from Tamori Plantin.
Dacula 91, Berkmar 12
DACULA — Dacula opened the Dacula Basketball Tip-Off Classic on Saturday with a 91-12 win over Berkmar.
Mekera Standridge (15 points), Jaliyah Benefield (14 points), Asia Bryant (13 points) and Sydney Whittle (11 points) scored in double figures for the Falcons (2-0). Emily Digby and Alexis Grier added nine points each and Danyelle Palmore scored seven.
