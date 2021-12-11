TYRONE — Greater Atlanta Christian made nine 3-pointers Friday and rolled to a 68-35 win over Sandy Creek in 5-AAA girls basketball action Friday.
Kaleigh Addie led the Spartans with 29 points, six steals and three assists, Jaci Bolden scored 17 and Myla Benton had 16 points, six rebounds and four steals.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Archer 65, Meadowcreek 27
NORCROSS — Archer jumped out to an 18-0 lead after the first quarter and cruised to a 65-27 win over Meadowcreek in 7-AAAAAAA play Friday.
Nine players scored in the victory for the Tigers, 8-2 overall and 2-0 in the region.
Duluth 39, Dunwoody 23
DUNWOODY — Duluth’s defense stifled Dunwoody in a 39-23 win in 7-AAAAAAA play Friday night.
Collins Hill 46, Mountain View 33
LAWRENCEVILLE — Collins Hill defeated Mountain View 46-33 in an 8-AAAAAAA game Friday.
Jenysis Criss led Mountain View with 12 points, while Ali Drake and Taylor Clark scored six each.
Hebron 50, Girls Prep (Tenn.) 31
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hebron Christian defeated Girls Prep School (Tenn.) 50-31 Friday behind a big game from Jessie Parish.
Parish had 23 points, seven rebounds, five steals and one blocked shot. She was backed up by Nickyia Daniel (seven points, two rebounds, one assist) and Aubrey Beckham (five points, five assists, five steals, four rebounds, one block).
