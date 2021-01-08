ATLANTA — Kaleigh Addie racked up 40 points Friday night in the Greater Atlanta Christian girls basketball team’s 84-37 win over Carver-Atlanta in Region 5-AAA play.
Jaci Bolden also had a big night with 23 points, and Sydney Lucas scored 11 for the Spartans (5-3, 4-0).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Archer 42, Duluth 20
LAWRENCEVILLE — Duluth slowed the tempo Friday night, but couldn’t slow down Archer’s Taniya McGowan, who fueled a 42-20 victory.
The Tigers (10-6, 4-1 7-AAAAAAA) relied on stingy defense and McGowan’s 26 points.
Discovery 69, Berkmar 11
LILBURN — Discovery rolled to a 69-11 victory over Berkmar in 7-AAAAAAA play Friday.
Taylor Watkins and Gabby Roberson scored 18 points each to lead the Titans, now 6-5 overall and 3-1 in the region. They were backed up by Adaeze Ezigbo (eight points), Kahmill Lee (eight points) and Jalani Johnson (five points, seven assists).
Dacula 50, Habersham 45 (OT)
DACULA — Dacula pulled out a 50-45, overtime win over Habersham Central in 8-AAAAAA play Friday.
Lazaria Spearman led the Falcons (7-5, 3-0) with 23 points and five rebounds, while Mekera Standridge had 13 points, five assists and five rebounds. Emily Digby chipped in with eight points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Buford 65, Central Gwinnett 19
LAWRENCEVILLE — Thirteen Buford players scored Friday night in a 65-19 win over Central Gwinnett.
The Wolves improve to 8-0 on the season.
Wesleyan 63, West Forsyth 48
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan celebrated Senior Night with a 63-48 win over West Forsyth on Friday.
Eva Garabadian led the victory with 21 points, and Alyssa Philip had a great all-around game with 14 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and five steals. Chit Chat Wright contributed 14 points and three assists, and Sade Ojanuga had eight points.
Hebron 80, South Gwinnett 24
DACULA — Hebron Christian reached the 10-win mark Friday night with an 80-24 triumph over South Gwinnett.
Nicole Azar (18 points, three assists), Carly Fahey (10 points, five rebounds) and Carly Heidger (10 points, six rebounds) scored in double figures for the Lions (10-2). Hebron’s other top performers included Ella Heard (nine points, three assists), Jessie Parish (eight points, eight rebounds), Sydney Whalen (six points, six assists), Kayla Lane (five points, three steals) and Amiya Porter (four points, three assists).
Providence 61, King’s Academy 12
LILBURN — Nine Providence Christian players scored Friday night in a 61-12 victory over The King’s Academy.
Ryan Jeremiah led the Storm with 14 points, and Mallori Miller made four 3-pointers in the win.
Cherokee Christian 35, Sugar Hill Christian 23
SUGAR HILL — Sugar Hill Christian lost 35-23 to Cherokee Christian on Friday.
The Stallions (3-5) were led by Faith Wasden (18 points, eight rebounds, three steals), Emily Laughlin (two points, two rebounds), Lauren Clark (two points, six rebounds) and Elly Grace Wasden (six rebounds, two steals).
