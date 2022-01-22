ATLANTA — Jessie Parish’s 31 points and 19 rebounds highlighted Hebron Christian’s 81-51 rout of Mount Vernon in Region 5-A Private girls basketball on Friday.
Amiya Porter (14 points, six assists) and Malia Melton (10 points, six rebounds) joined Parish in double figures as the fourth-ranked Lions improved to 16-2.
Aubrey Beckham (nine points, five assists, three steals), Nickyia Daniel (nine points, four rebounds) and Aniya Moodie (three points, six rebounds, four assists) also contributed in the win.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Peachtree Ridge 47, North Gwinnett 28
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge stifled host North Gwinnett in a 47-28 victory Friday in Region 8-AAAAAAA play.
The Lions led 18-12 after the first quarter, then they held North to two points in the second quarter and limited the Bulldogs to 14 points over the final two quarters. Defensive pressure from Nia Anderson and five steals by Alex Smith led the defense.
Aaliyah Hunt (12 points, 15 rebounds, four blocked shots), Anderson (10 points, six assists) and Anna Smith (nine points, five rebounds, three assists) led the Peachtree Ridge offense.
Collins Hill 62, Mill Creek 32
SUWANEE — Three double-figure scorers helped Collins Hill to a 62-32 win over Mill Creek in 8-AAAAAAA on Friday.
The Eagles were led by Paris Fillingame (18 points), Gabby Pass (14 points) and Tiffany Barnes (10 points).
Bree Orellana had 12 points for Mill Creek.
Brookwood 66, Newton 48
SNELLVILLE — No. 1 Brookwood defeated Newton 66-48 in 4-AAAAAA play Friday.
The Broncos had three double-figure scorers — Diana Collins (21 points, five steals), NeKaya Williams (16 points, six assists) and Nedisha Ford (12 points, 10 rebounds). Ciera Hall added eight points and three assists in the win.
Norcross 75, Meadowcreek 11
NORCROSS — Fourth-ranked Norcross coasted to a 75-11 win over Meadowcreek in a 7-AAAAAAA game Friday, improving to 14-2.
Jania Akins (21 points, five 3-pointers), Zaria Hurston (13 points) and LaNiya Kenon (12 points) were the Blue Devils’ top scorers.
Buford 58, Lanier 31
SUGAR HILL — Third-ranked Buford posted a 58-31 victory over Lanier in 8-AAAAAA play on Friday.
Jayla Gudz (14 points) and Tamori Plantin (11 points) were the top scorers for the Wolves (15-3).
Riley Bryan and Karina Lopez had eight points each for Lanier.
GAC 43, Redan 39
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian, ranked second in AAA, pulled out a 43-39 win over fifth-ranked Redan in 5-AAA on Friday.
Jaci Bolden (17 points), Kaleigh Addie (15 points) and Sydney Lucas (six points) led the Spartans (12-4, 7-0).
Sugar Hill 47, Victory Baptist 22
LOGANVILLE — Faith Wasden powered Sugar Hill Christian to a 47-22 win at Victory Baptist on Friday.
Wasden had 31 points, eight steals, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks as the Stallions improved to 17-4.
Sugar Hill also got contributions from Lauren Clark (four points, four rebounds, two steals), Miren Peribonio (four points, two steals), Elly Grace Wasden (two points, seven steals, six blocks, five rebounds, two assists), Claire Ferron (two points, four steals, two rebounds, two assists, one block) and Savannah Smith (two points, three rebounds, two steals).
