LAWRENCEVILLE — A huge individual night by Jenysis Criss lifted Mountain View’s girls basketball team to a 48-37 win over Discovery on Tuesday.
Criss outscored Discovery by herself with 38 points, and made six 3-pointers. Teammate Kendal Henderson added eight points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Buford 84, Harrison 52
KENNESAW — Ava Grace Watson and Taylor Romano outscored Harrison by themselves Tuesday, combining for 53 points in fifth-ranked Buford’s 84-52 victory.
Watson led the win with 32 points and Romano scored 21, while Betty Nguyen (11 points) and Lydia Ledford (10 points) also scored in double figures.
Peachtree Ridge 52, Campbell 44
SMYRNA — No. 6-ranked Peachtree Ridge knocked off No. 7 Campbell 52-44 on Tuesday, improving to 5-0 on the season.
Dacula 54, Chattahoochee 29
JOHNS CREEK — Dacula improved to 6-0 with a 54-29 win over Chattahoochee on Tuesday.
Tianna Rabsatt had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Falcons, who also got contributions from Jaliyah Benefield (nine points, four steals, three assists), Danah Nembhard (eight points, five rebounds), Asia Bryant (six points, eight rebounds), Mekera Standridge (five points, five assists, three steals) and Emily Digby (four points).
Norcross 75, Shiloh 32
NORCROSS — No. 3-ranked Norcross rolled to a 75-32 win over Shiloh on Tuesday.
The Blue Devils (4-0) got 25 points from Jania Akins and 17 points from Veronaye Charlton.
Lambert 51, Mill Creek 36
HOSCHTON — Mill Creek fell 51-36 to Lambert on Tuesday.
The Hawks were led by Bella Ragone (16 points, seven rebounds), Caroline Cadena (12 points) and Kayla Harper (seven points, 13 rebounds).
Lanier 46, Denmark 43
SUGAR HILL — Lanier squeaked past Denmark 46-43 Tuesday behind 16 points and five steals from Nalani Gainey.
Asja Howell (nine points, four rebounds), Jordan Johnson (eight points), Ajanae Jones (six points, three, three steals, two rebounds) and Gamyzhae Williams (four points, four rebounds, three assists) led the Longhorns (4-2).
GAC 52, Marist 44
ATLANTA — Asia Johnson’s 16 points led four scorers in double figures Tuesday as 10th-ranked Greater Atlanta Christian beat Marist 52-44.
The Spartans also got 13 points from Trinity Thomas, 11 points from Elizabeth Luick and 10 points from Myla Benton.
Providence 33, West Hall 31
OAKWOOD — Providence Christian edged West Hall 33-31 Tuesday behind 14 points from Clara Allen.
