BUFORD — Jakerra Butler’s dominant game fueled Hebron Christian’s girls basketball team to a 69-41 rout of Cherokee on Saturday at Buford City Arena.
Butler had an impressive triple-double line with 29 points, 17 rebounds and 10 blocked shots.
Aubrey Beckham (12 points, five rebounds, five assists, four steals), Mia James (seven points, five assists, three rebounds) and Amiya Porter (10 points, four steals) also played well in the win.
The No. 1-ranked Lions are now 9-0 on the season.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Buford 80, Calhoun 42
BUFORD — Ava Grace Watson scored 25 points Saturday in fourth-ranked Buford’s 80-42 victory over Calhoun.
The Wolves (8-0), who led 55-18 at halftime, also got solid play from Lydia Ledford (13 points), Taylor Romano (11 points) and Betty Nguyen (10 points).
Grovetown 50, Parkview 34
CANTON — Parkview fell 50-34 to Grovetown on Saturday.
Kennedi Benton (10 points, two assists), Jaden Cooper (10 points) and Corrin Sevier (seven points) were the Panthers’ top scorers.
Wesleyan 56, Landmark 46
PEACHTREE CORNERS — No. 3-ranked Wesleyan defeated Landmark Christian 56-46 Saturday behind 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists from Chit-Chat Wright.
The Wolves’ other top performers included Audrey Ekoue-Bla (eight points, four rebounds, one assist), Shayla Bahr (eight points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal), Londyn Walker (eight points, eight rebounds, two assists) and Eva Garabadian (six points).
Wesleyan is 7-1 on the season.
