SNELLVILLE — Jade Weathersby’s big game powered Parkview’s girls basketball team to a 63-25 win at Shiloh on Thursday.
Weathersby had 30 points and 12 rebounds, while teammate Paulina Casanova grabbed 10 rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
North Gwinnett 39, Mill Creek 32
HOSCHTON — North Gwinnett won its Region 8-AAAAAAA opener Thursday night, beating Mill Creek 39-32.
Ava Watson led the Bulldogs (6-2) with 15 points, five steals, three rebounds and one block. Jada Monroe added six points, 11 rebounds and three steals, while Neva Drane added six points and two steals.
Holy Innocents’ 72, Brookwood 59
ATLANTA — Host Holy Innocents’ defeated Brookwood 72-59 Thursday in the Hawks Naismith Holiday Classic.
Diana Collins led the Broncos with 22 points and 10 rebounds, and NeKaya Williams contributed 15 points and seven rebounds. Kate Phelan (eight points, six rebounds) and Nedisha Ford (seven points, nine rebounds) also chipped in for Brookwood (6-3).
Holy Innocents’ improved to 9-0.
Central Gwinnett 58, Milton 36
MILTON — Another big game from Sierra Driessen powered Central Gwinnett’s girls basketball team to a 58-36 victory over Milton on Thursday.
Driessen, coming off a 35-point game, had 25 points, seven steals and five assists, while teammate Joy Harris had 12 points, six rebounds and five assists. Nehemiah Jinks contributed 11 points and eight rebounds in the win.
Central is now 8-2 on the season.
Marietta 59, Hebron 58
ATLANTA — Class A Private Hebron Christian let a late 16-point lead slip away Thursday in a 59-58 loss to AAAAAAA Marietta in the Hawks Naismith Holiday Classic at Holy Innocents’.
Jessie Parish led Hebron with 17 points and 10 rebounds, Nickyia Daniel had 14 points and three rebounds and Aubrey Beckham had 16 points, three steals, two assists and one block.
Sugar Hill 45, Ole Suwanee 40
BUFORD — Sugar Hill Christian notched its first region win Thursday, defeating Ole Suwanee Christian 45-40.
Faith Wasden (13 points, 10 rebounds, four assists), Elly Grace Wasden (12 points, 20 rebounds, four blocks) and Claire Ferron (10 points, 10 rebounds) all had double-doubles in the win. The Stallions (8-2) also got solid play from Savannah Smith (five points, three rebounds, three assists) and Katie Jones (five points, three rebounds, four steals).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.