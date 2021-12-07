STONE MOUNTAIN — No. 2 Greater Atlanta Christian opened its Region 5-AAA girls basketball schedule Tuesday with a convincing 58-43 victory over fifth-ranked Redan.
Jaci Bolden led the Spartans with 24 points, and Kaleigh Addie scored 15. Sydney Lucas had eight points and Trinity Thomas added seven points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Peachtree Ridge 56, Parkview 39
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge’s 25-point third quarter broke open a game it led by eight at halftime Tuesday night, posting a 56-39 win over Parkview.
Aaliyah Hunt had 16 points, 12 rebounds and five blocked shots in the win, Nia Anderson had 11 points and seven assists and Anna Smith had 14 points and six steals while providing stellar defense. Kennedy Harp also contributed eight points and four steals.
Brookwood 59, Sprayberry 57
SNELLVILLE — Diana Collins had 14 points in Brookwood’s 59-57 win over Sprayberry on Tuesday.
The Broncos also got nine points each from Ciera Hall and Tori Delk and seven points each from Kate Phelan and Shannon Niles.
Norcross 74, Meadowcreek 22
NORCROSS — Norcross rolled to a 74-22 win at Meadowcreek in Tuesday’s 7-AAAAAAA opener.
Zaria Hurston (22 points, six rebounds, four steals, three assists) and Jania Akins (18 points, five steals, three rebounds, two assists) led the way for the Blue Devils.
Discovery 45, Duluth 41
LAWRENCEVILLE — Discovery pulled out a 45-41 win over Duluth on Tuesday in 7-AAAAAAA.
The Titans trailed by 10 at halftime before rallying behind 27 points from Taylor Watkins. Discovery improved to 7-3 overall and 2-0 in the region.
Saniya Jones had 16 points for Duluth.
Grayson 59, Rockdale 56
CONYERS — Grayson won its showdown with Rockdale County 59-56 on Tuesday.
Erin Rodgers had 20 points in the win, and Catherine Alben scored 14 for the Rams. Tatum Brown chipped in 13 points.
Holy Innocents’ 56, Buford 44
BUFORD — Buford fell 56-44 to Holy Innocents’ on Tuesday.
Franklin County 45, Lanier 26
CARNESVILLE — Lanier fell 45-26 at Franklin County on Tuesday. Gamyzhae Williams led the Longhorns with 11 points.
Wesleyan 63, Walton 50
MARIETTA — Wesleyan defeated Walton 63-50 Tuesday behind four double-figure scorers led by 22 points from Eva Garabadian.
Chit Chat Wright had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Wolves (3-2), Johanna Potter had 15 points and seven rebounds and Morgan Damm grabbed 10 rebounds.
Sugar Hill 42, Killian Hill 37
LILBURN — Sugar Hill Christian edged Killian Hill Christian 42-37 Tuesday night behind 22 points, 11 rebounds, five blocks and three steals from Faith Wasden.
The Stallions (7-2) also got good play from Elly Grace Wasden (eight points, 10 rebounds, four blocks, three steals), Claire Ferron (eight points, eight rebounds, two steals, two assists) and Savannah Smith (four points, three assists, three steals, two rebounds).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.