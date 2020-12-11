FAIRBURN — Hebron Christian’s girls basketball team rolled to a 96-57 win over Landmark Christian on Friday.
The Lions (6-1) had four double-figure scorers — Nicole Azar (19 points, five assists), Carly Fahey (18 points, nine rebounds, four assists), Malia Fisher (17 points, seven rebounds, six assists) and Carly Heidger (16 points, three assists). Jessie Parish added seven points and six rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Archer 66, Meadowcreek 27
NORCROSS — Archer coasted to a 66-27 win at Meadowcreek in Region 7-AAAAAAA play Friday.
Cazia Nelson had 15 points and five steals to lead the Tigers (6-2, 2-1), and Taniya McGowan had 11 points and 10 rebounds. Archer also got stellar play from Thailand Smith (eight points, 10 rebounds, three blocked shots), Ashanti Bryant (nine points) and Mia Walker (nine points).
Sugar Hill Christian 25, King’s Academy 12
SUGAR HILL — Sugar Hill Christian defeated The King’s Academy 25-12 Friday night behind 12 points, nine rebounds, four blocks, three steals and two assists from Elly Grace Wasden.
Sugar Hill (2-4) also got good games from Claire Ferron (eight points, 11 rebounds), Emily Laughlin (two points, three rebounds) and Lauren Clark (seven rebounds). Peyton Bergquist (two points, two assists) filled in and ran the offense as Sugar Hill was down three point guard with injuries and illnesses.
