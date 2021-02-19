PEACHTREE CORNERS — Nicole Azar’s 20 points and Malia Fisher’s 18 helped Hebron Christian to a 55-45 win over Galloway on Thursday in the Region 5-A Private Tournament semifinals.
The Lions (23-2) also got strong play from Carly Heidger (six points, eight rebounds, three blocks), Jessie Parish (10 rebounds) and Carly Fahey (five assists).
Hebron will play Holy Innocents’ at 4 p.m. Saturday in the tournament finals at Wesleyan.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Discovery 34, Duluth 33
LAWRENCEVILLE — Discovery edged Duluth 34-33 Thursday in the third-place game of the Region 7-AAAAAAA Tournament.
Holy Innocents’ 45, Wesleyan 36
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan fell 45-36 to Holy Innocents’ in the Class 5-A Private semifinals Thursday.
Chit Chat Wright had 12 points and four assists, Alyssa Phillip had nine points and 11 rebounds and Sade Ojanuga had eight points, four rebounds and three blocks for the Wolves (10-5).
Wesleyan plays at home Saturday at noon in the region’s third-place game against Galloway.
