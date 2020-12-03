DACULA — Nicole Azar had 16 points and four assists, and Malia Fisher had 16 points and eight rebounds in Hebron Christian’s 68-35 win over previously unbeaten Cedar Shoals in girls basketball on Thursday.
The Lions (4-0) also got contributions from Carly Fahey (five points, six assists, five rebounds), Carly Heidger (seven points), Jessie Parish (nine points), Sydney Whalen (five points) and Nickyia Daniel (four points).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Norcross 44, Archer 40
LAWRENCEVILLE — Norcross opened Region 7-AAAAAAA play with a 44-40 victory at Archer on Thursday.
The Blue Devils are 2-3 overall and 1-0 in the region. Archer falls to 4-2 and 0-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.