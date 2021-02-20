NORCROSS — The unranked Greater Atlanta Christian girls basketball team knocked off No. 4 Westminster 55-38 Friday to win the Region 5-AAA Tournament.
Kaleigh Addie led the Spartans with 29 points, while Jaci Bolden added 10 points. Molly Pritchard (nine points) and Laurren Randolph (six points) played well defensively and controlled the interior in the win.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Buford 68, Dacula 29
BUFORD — The unbeaten Buford girls rolled into the 8-AAAAAA Tournament finals with a 68-29 win over Dacula on Friday.
Eleven players scored for the Wolves (23-0) led by 13 points each from Ava Grace Watson and Sara Viti. Ashyia Willis scored 12 points and Tatum Ozment scored nine.
Buford hosts Habersham Central at 6:30 p.m. Saturday for the region title.
