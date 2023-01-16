Fmo6VShWIAQOY4l.jpeg
Special Photo

MCDONOUGH — Grayson’s girls basketball team toppled Griffin, ranked No. 1 in Class AAAA, 55-47 in Monday’s MLK Showcase at Eagle’s Landing.

The Rams’ Jayla Bennett was named MVP, Tatum Brown scored 22 points, Samara Saunders had 14 points and Jyahni Smith added 10 points.

Recommended for you