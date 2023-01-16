MCDONOUGH — Grayson’s girls basketball team toppled Griffin, ranked No. 1 in Class AAAA, 55-47 in Monday’s MLK Showcase at Eagle’s Landing.
The Rams’ Jayla Bennett was named MVP, Tatum Brown scored 22 points, Samara Saunders had 14 points and Jyahni Smith added 10 points.
Grayson is now 11-6 on the season, while Griffin falls to 14-3.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Norcross 55, Lowndes 41
ATLANTA — Jania Akins scored 26 points Monday in Norcross’ 55-41 victory over Lowndes in the Holy Innocents’ MLK Classic.
The Blue Devils (15-1), No. 3 in AAAAAAA, also got eight points from Veronaye Charlton and six points from Kayla Lindsey.
Brookwood 77, Veterans 43
ATLANTA — Brookwood, No. 1 in AAAAAAA, cruised to a 77-43 win over Veterans, ranked eighth in AAAAAA, in the Holy Innocents’ MLK Classic on Monday.
The Broncos (17-1) were led by Diana Collins (18 points), Kennedy Daniels (16 points, five rebounds, three steals), Jade Weathersby (15 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, three blocks), Justyce McCoy (10 points, four assists, three steals) and Danielle Osho (eight points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks).
Mill Creek 51, Forsyth Central 12
CUMMING — Mill Creek routed Forsyth Central 51-12 Monday in the Forsyth vs. Gwinnett Challenge.
Bella Ragone led the win with 20 points, five rebounds, four steals, two assists and a block, while Kayla Harper (six points, eight rebounds), Sammi Spees (six points, seven rebounds, two assists), Katheryn Wilson (five points), Kendall Wilson (four points, four rebounds) and Andreonia Doe (two points, six rebounds, two steals) also made contributions.
Galloway 73, Collins Hill 46
ATLANTA — Collins Hill lost 73-46 to Galloway, ranked first in A Division I, in the Holy Innocents’ MLK Classic on Monday.
Kaleigh Heywood led the Eagles with 15 points, and Tamia Dawkins scored 11. Paris Fillingame had eight points and Gabby Pass scored seven.
Lambert 62, Parkview 29
CUMMING — Parkview fell 62-29 to Lambert in Monday’s Forsyth vs. Gwinnett Challenge despite 15 points from Rebecca Matthew.
West Forsyth 53, Mountain View 29
CUMMING — West Forsyth topped Mountain View 53-29 Monday in the Forsyth vs. Gwinnett Challenge.
Nina Solomon had 13 points, eight rebounds and two assists to lead the Bears, while Jenysis Criss added seven points, three rebounds and two steals.
GAC 64, East Forsyth 52
ATLANTA — Greater Atlanta Christian defeated East Forsyth 64-52 in the Holy Innocents’ MLK Classic on Monday.
Myla Benton had 21 points, 10 rebounds and four assists in the victory, while Trinity Thomas (18 points, five rebounds) and Asia Johnson (15 points, four assists) also had big games. Elizabeth Luick added eight points and nine rebounds.
The United Ebony Society held its annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Lawrenceville on Monday. It was the first time the parade had been held since before the COVID–19 pandemic.
