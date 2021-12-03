CUMMING — Faith Wasden scored her 1,000th career points Friday night in the Sugar Hill Christian girls basketball team’s 43-37 win over Fideles Christian.
Wasden led the Stallions (6-2) with 21 points, 10 rebounds, six steals, six blocks and three assists, while Elly Grace Wasden had 10 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Savannah Smith added six points and four rebounds in the win, Lauren Clark had two points, five rebounds and two steals and Katie Jones had two points, five assists, three steals and two rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mill Creek 36, Parkview 30
LILBURN — Mill Creek rode its defense to a 36-30 win over Parkview on Friday.
Bree Orellana led the victory with 15 points, five rebounds and two steals, and Andreonia Doe had 10 points and six rebounds. Kayla Harper added five points, eight rebounds and three assists.
Parkview was led by 15 points from Jade Weathersby and eight points from Jaden Cooper.
Duluth 70, Meadowcreek 31
DULUTH — Duluth coasted to a 70-31 win over Meadowcreek in Friday night’s Region 7-AAAAAAA matchup.
The Wildcats got big games from Jada Richardson (18 points, eight steals, five assists), Saniya Jones (18 points, eight rebounds, two steals, one block), Megan Mares (11 points, five rebounds, six steals, one block) and Shaniya Farmer (eight points, four steals, three assists).
Discovery 49, Dunwoody 41
DUNWOODY — Discovery won its Region 7-AAAAAAA opener 49-41 over Dunwoody on Friday.
The Titans are 6-3 overall.
North Forsyth 59, Norcross 40
CUMMING — Norcross fell 59-40 at North Forsyth on Friday.
Central Gwinnett 63, Oconee County 38
WATKINSVILLE — Central Gwinnett improved to 5-2 with a 63-38 win over Oconee County on Friday.
Joy Harris had 27 points and Sierra Driessen scored 22 to lead the win. Nehemiah Jinks added 10 points.
Providence 30, Berkmar 19
LILBURN — Providence Christian defeated Berkmar 30-19 Friday in a matchup of Lilburn teams.
Maymie deMayo had 13 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots to lead the Storm, while Seraiah Chadwick delivered 10 points and five rebounds.
Jasmine Walker led Berkmar with 10 points.
Wesleyan 62, Westminster 39
ATLANTA — Wesleyan rolled to a 62-39 victory over Westminster on Friday.
Eva Garabadian (18 points, three assists), Londyn Walker (16 points, four steals), Chit Chat Wright (16 points, eight rebounds, six assists, four steals) and Johanna Potter (six points, six rebounds) led the Wolves.
