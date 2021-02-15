LAWRENCEVILLE — Discovery’s girls basketball team defeated visiting Meadowcreek 50-26 Monday in the Region 7-AAAAAAA Tournament, earning the first state playoff berth in program history.
Yasmine Fairchild and Jalani Johnson scored 13 points for the Titans, Gabby Roberson had nine points and Kahmill Lee had eight points and four assists.
Discovery, seeded third, plays at No. 2 seed Archer in Wednesday’s semifinals at 5 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Duluth 38, Dunwoody 31
DULUTH — Fourth-seeded Duluth topped No. 5 seed Dunwoody 38-31 Monday in the Region 7-AAAAAAA Tournament to earn a spot in the state playoffs.
The Wildcats play at top seed Norcross at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals.
GAC 67, Salem 20
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian opened the Region 5-AAA Tournament with a 67-20 win over Carver-Atlanta on Monday.
Kaleigh Addie led the Spartans with 18 points, Laurren Randolph scored 13 and Jaci Bolden added 10 points.
GAC, seeded second, plays at home Wednesday in the tournament semifinals at 6 p.m. against the No. 6 seed Redan, which upset No. 3 Douglass in the first round.
