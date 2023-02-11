LILBURN — Diana Collins surpassed 2,000 career points Friday as No. 1-ranked Brookwood routed Parkview 69-14 in Region 4-AAAAAAA girls basketball.
Collins had nine points, five rebounds and four assists, while the Broncos (24-1, 10-0) were led by Justyce McCoy (14 points, three steals), Jade Weathersby (11 points, eight rebounds) and Danielle Osho (10 points, nine rebounds).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Meadowcreek 59, Berkmar 19
DULUTH — Meadowcreek topped Berkmar 59-19 in the Region 7-AAAAAAA Tournament play-in game Friday.
Lanier 40, Apalachee 29
SUGAR HILL — Lanier defeated Apalachee 40-29 in 8-AAAAAA on Friday.
The Longhorns (15-10, 7-5) were led by Ajanae Jones (14 points, nine rebounds, nine steals), Asja Howell (14 points, four rebounds, four steals, four assists) and Jordan Johnson (six points, two steals, two rebounds).
Hebron 96, Stephens County 20
DACULA — Aubrey Beckham had 29 points, 12 assists and nine steals Friday in No. 1-ranked Hebron Christian’s 96-20 rout of Stephens County.
Amiya Porter had 22 points and four assists, and Kayla Lane had 15 points and three steals for the Lions (25-0). They were backed up by Jakerra Butler (nine points, eight rebounds), Nicky Daniel (eight points, five rebounds), Camryn Register (six points, six steals) and Aniya Moodie (five steals).
Wesleyan 69, Dawson County 42
DAWSONVILLE — No. 3-ranked Wesleyan closed the regular season with a 69-42 win over Dawson County in 7-AAA.
Chit-Chat Wright (19 points, seven assists, five rebounds, four steals), Johanna Potter (13 points, four rebounds, two assists), Londyn Walker (11 points, two assists, two rebounds), Eva Garabadian (10 points, two rebounds), Desiree Davis (eight points, two rebounds, two steals) and Audrey Ekoue-Bla (six points, five rebounds) led the win.
When an NFL team takes a big lead only to have their opponent erase it, it's devastating for the loser and electrifying for the winner. OLBG gathered and ranked the biggest blown leads by every team in the NFL. Here are each team's biggest meltdowns. Click for more.Biggest blown lead in every NFL team's history
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.