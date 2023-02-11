©Dale Zanine 2022_10_18 00729.jpg

Brookwood’s Diana Collins

 Dale Zanine

LILBURN — Diana Collins surpassed 2,000 career points Friday as No. 1-ranked Brookwood routed Parkview 69-14 in Region 4-AAAAAAA girls basketball.

Collins had nine points, five rebounds and four assists, while the Broncos (24-1, 10-0) were led by Justyce McCoy (14 points, three steals), Jade Weathersby (11 points, eight rebounds) and Danielle Osho (10 points, nine rebounds).

