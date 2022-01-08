LILBURN — Diana Collins put up 30 points Friday night in Brookwood’s 71-35 win over rival Parkview in its 4-AAAAAAA girls basketball opener.
NeKaya Williams had 18 points, nine steals and five assists for the No. 1-ranked Broncos (12-3), while Shannon Niles had eight points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals. Ciera Hall added six points and three assists.
Jade Weathersby’s 18 points and 10 rebounds led the way for Parkview.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Peachtree Ridge 63, Mill Creek 42
SUWANEE — Kennedy Harp and Aaliyah Hunt had double-doubles Friday in Peachtree Ridge’s 63-42 win over Mill Creek in 8-AAAAAAA.
Harp had 23 points, 14 rebounds and four steals, and Hunt had 14 points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks despite battling foul trouble. Jaelyn Cardenas played well defensively and had nine points, while Kelyce Williams contributed seven points and seven rebounds in the Lions’ region opener.
North Gwinnett 40, Mountain View 34
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett pulled out a 40-34 win over Mountain View in 8-AAAAAAA play Friday night.
North (10-6, 2-0) was led by Jada Monroe (11 points, 10 rebounds), Ava Watson (17 points, four rebounds, two assists), Caroline Beavin (six points, five rebounds) and Marisa Miller (four points, 10 rebounds, two steals).
Hayda Toro led Mountain View with 12 points.
Archer 80, Dunwoody 20
LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer, ranked sixth in AAAAAAA, jumped out to a 21-1 lead after a quarter and cruised to an 80-20 win over Dunwoody in 7-AAAAAAA play on Friday.
The Tigers (11-3, 3-1) got top performances from Courtney Nesbitt (16 points, six steals, three assists), Ashanti Bryant (12 points, three steals), Mearah Whitehead (12 points, four rebounds, four steals), Taniya McGowan (11 points, five steals, five rebounds, four assists) and Jadyn Jenks (six steals, three assists, three rebounds).
Collins Hill 52, Jones (Fla.) 25
MARIETTA — Collins Hill defeated Jones (Fla.) 52-25 in Friday’s She Got Game Classic at Osborne.
Paris Fillingame earned MVP honors with 24 points, five assists and two rebounds. The Eagles also got eight points from Tiffany Barnes and seven points each from Gabby Pass and Tamia Dawkins.
Buford 60, Habersham 17
BUFORD — Buford, ranked fifth in AAAAAA, routed Habersham Central 60-17 Friday for an 8-AAAAAA win.
The Wolves’ top scorers were Ava Grace Watson (16 points), Jayla Gutz (15 points), Tatum Ozment (eight points) and Alyssa Green (seven points).
Buford improves to 10-3.
Winder-Barrow 63, Dacula 57
WINDER — Despite 25 points from Lazaria Spearman, Dacula fell 63-57 to Winder-Barrow in an 8-AAAAAA game Friday.
The Falcons (6-7, 0-2) also got 15 points from Danah Nembhard and 14 points from Mekera Standridge.
Wesleyan 62, New Faith 31
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan, sixth in A Private, rolled to a 62-31 win over New Faith Christian on Friday.
Chit Chat Wright had 24 points, six assists and five steals in the win, and Johanna Potter had 22 points and seven rebounds. Eva Garabadian added eight points and five rebounds.
