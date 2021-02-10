SNELLVILLE — Diana Collins led Brookwood to a 66-47 win over Newton in 4-AAAAAAA girls basketball Tuesday.
Collins finished with 25 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals.
The Broncos (13-7, 6-2) also got 12 points from Amya Durham, 10 points and five rebounds from Nekaya Williams and nine points and five rebounds from Madison Boadu.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Discovery 60, Dunwoody 25
LAWRENCEVILLE — Taylor Watkins’ 23 points led Discovery to a 60-25 win over Dunwoody on Tuesday.
The Titans, who led 19-0 after a quarter and 33-2 at halftime, also got 14 points from Gabby Roberson, eight points from Jalani Johnson and seven points from Yasmine Fairchild.
Peachtree Ridge 52, North Gwinnett 36
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge topped North Gwinnett 52-36 Tuesday in 8-AAAAAAA play.
The Lions (14-4, 6-2) were led offensively by Aaliyah Hunt, Nia Anderson and Kennedy Harp.
Buford 56, Shiloh 35
BUFORD — Buford reached the 20-win mark Tuesday night with a 56-35 victory over Shiloh in 8-AAAAAA play.
Sara Viti had a team-high 13 points and Grace Watson scored 11 for the Wolves (20-0).
Lanier 47, Dacula 44
SUGAR HILL — Lanier edged Dacula 47-44 in an 8-AAAAAA game Tuesday night.
Lazaria Spearman had 30 points for the Falcons.
Westminster 62, GAC 60 (2OT)
ATLANTA — Greater Atlanta Christian came up short in a 62-60, double-overtime thriller Tuesday against Westminster.
Hebron 63, Providence 12
DACULA — Carly Heidger had 14 points and 10 rebounds Tuesday in Hebron Christian’s 63-12 win over Providence Christian on Tuesday.
The Lions (22-2) also got contributions from Malia Fisher (nine points), Nicole Azar (nine points, four assists), Ella Heard (seven points, three assists), Amiya Porter (seven points) and Kayla Lane (six points).
