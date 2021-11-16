PEACHTREE CORNERS — Diana Collins led the way offensively and reached the 1,000-point milestone for her career Tuesday as Brookwood’s girls basketball team pulled out a 63-57 victory over Wesleyan on Tuesday.
Collins had a game-high 29 points along with nine rebounds, while NeKaya Williams had 14 points and three assists as the Broncos improved to 2-0.
Chit Chat Wright led Wesleyan (0-2) with 22 points and four assists, and Johanna Potter had 16 points and seven rebounds. Desiree Davis (10 points, 10 rebounds) and Eva Garabadian (nine points) also contributed for the Wolves.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Discovery 49, Parkview 41
LILBURN — Discovery posted a 49-41 victory over Parkview on Tuesday, giving a memorable win to first-year head coach Ashleigh Fox, a Parkview grad.
Parkview was led by Jade Weathersby (16 points) and Kennedi Benton (11 points).
Archer 67, South Forsyth 57
CUMMING — Taniya McGowan had 21 points and eight rebounds Tuesday in a 67-57 win over South Forsyth.
The Tigers (2-0) trailed 16-11 after a quarter when South Forsyth started the game on an 11-0 run. They still were down 34-31 at halftime before dominating the final two quarters.
Courtney Nesbitt had 13 points and three blocks, Mearah Whitehead had nine points and six rebounds and Kyndall Collins was important defensively, finishing with nine rebounds, three blocks, two steals and four points.
Mountain View 64, Apalachee 32
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View defeated Apalachee 64-32 on Tuesday.
Sydni Arnold (14 points), Ali Drake (12 points), Callie Shrope (12 points) and Mariyah Valrie (eight points) were the Bears’ top scorers.
Mountain View is 2-0 on the season.
South Gwinnett 60, Alcovy 35
COVINGTON — Three double figure scorers lifted South Gwinnett to a 60-35 win over Alcovy on Tuesday.
Frankee Payne led the Comets with 19 points, Jazmine Grant scored 14 and Makaylin Johnson had 11 points.
North Gwinnett 52, Lanier 38
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett posted a 52-38 win over Lanier on Tuesday.
Lanier was led by Riley Bryan (10 points, five steals, three rebounds), Karina Lopez (10 points, two rebounds, two steals), Gamyzhae Williams (six points, two steals) and Ajanae Jones (six points, three rebounds, one steal).
GAC 57, Galloway 55
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian edged Galloway 57-55 on Tuesday.
Kaleigh Addie led the Spartans with 18 points, Jaci Bolden scored 14, Myla Benton had 12 points and Sydney Lucas had 10 points.
Lakeview 64, Providence 41
LILBURN — Providence Christian lost 64-41 to Lakeview Academy on Tuesday.
Maymie deMayo (13 points, seven rebounds) and Riah Chadwick (13 points) scored in double figures for the Storm.
Sugar Hill 55, Bible Baptist 13
SUGAR HILL — Sugar Hill Christian improved to 4-0 with a 55-13 win over Bible Baptist on Tuesday.
Faith Wasden (18 points, seven steals, five assists, three rebounds, three blocks) and Elly Grace Wasden (14 points, 13 rebounds, five steals, two assists) led the victory, while Claire Ferron had eight points, four rebounds and three steals. In her first start of the season, Peyton Bergquist had six points, 11 steals and five assists.
