Diana_Collins.JPG

Diana Collins, Brookwood

SNELLVILLE — Senior Diana Collins became the all-time leading scorer in the history of the Brookwood girls basketball program in Friday night’s 82-50 win over Greater Atlanta Christian.

Collins, an Ohio State recruit, scored 21 points in the victory, giving her a record 1,753 points in her career. She also had 11 rebounds and four assists.

