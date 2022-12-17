Cloudy early with partial sunshine expected late. High 49F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph..
Clear skies. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: December 17, 2022 @ 2:42 am
Diana Collins, Brookwood
SNELLVILLE — Senior Diana Collins became the all-time leading scorer in the history of the Brookwood girls basketball program in Friday night’s 82-50 win over Greater Atlanta Christian.
Collins, an Ohio State recruit, scored 21 points in the victory, giving her a record 1,753 points in her career. She also had 11 rebounds and four assists.
Brookwood's previous scoring record of 1,735 points was established from 1981-85 — the first four years the school was open — by Becky Hollaway, who played college basketball at Clemson.
The No. 2-ranked Broncos also got a big game from Danielle Osho, who had a team-high 23 points along with eight rebounds.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Peachtree Ridge 46, North Gwinnett 28
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge’s Aaliyah Hunt passed the 1,000-point mark for her career Friday night in her team’s 46-28 win over North Gwinnett in Region 7-AAAAAAA play.
The No. 5-ranked Lions are now 9-0 overall and 3-0 in the region.
North was led by Jada Monroe (11 points) and Caroline Beavin (eight points).
Norcross 79, Discovery 5
LAWRENCEVILLE — Veronaye Charlton scored 20 points Friday in third-ranked Norcross’ 79-5 win over Discovery in 7-AAAAAAA.
Jania Akins (14 points) and Mariyah Valrie (11 points) were Norcross’ other double-figure scorers.
Scenes from North Gwinnett at Peachtree Ridge boys basketball on Dec. 16, 2022. (Photos: Nicole Seitz) Click for more.PHOTOS: North Gwinnett at Peachtree Ridge Boys Basketball
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get daily sports headlines from across Gwinnett County, including high school, professional and college news delivered to your email inbox daily.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect the opinions of respondents.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Get the latest business news delivered to your inbox every weekday.
Get the the most recent coronavirus news delivered to your inbox daily.
Get Gwinnett Daily Post contests, promotions, special deals and more delivered to your email inbox.
Sign up for Gwinnett Eats, a weekly email newsletter with the latest on eateries in Gwinnett County sprinkled with recipes.
Get Gwinnett County and state news headlines delivered to your inbox every day.
Keep up with local events in Gwinnett County. Find a list of upcoming events in your email inbox every Monday and Friday morning.
Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather in Gwinnett County.
Get the most popular posts on GwinnettDailyPost.com from the previous week emailed to you every Monday morning.
Get news alerts and breaking stories from the Gwinnett Daily Post delivered to your email inbox.
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning.
Get the Gwinnett Daily Post e-edition delivered directly to your email inbox every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday morning.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.