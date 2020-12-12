ROSWELL — After falling behind big in the first quarter, Providence Christian’s girls basketball team rallied for a 43-28 victory Saturday over Fellowship Christian.
The Storm trailed 16-3 after the first quarter, but held Fellowship to 12 points over the final three quarters, including just five in the second half.
Maymie deMayo led Providence with 16 points and four blocked shots, and Seraiah Chadwick had 11 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Grayson 50, Archer 49
LAWRENCEVILLE — Grayson held a double-digit lead at halftime and held on Saturday for a 50-49 victory over host Archer in the Gwinnett Daily Post Metro Atlanta Challenge.
Taniya McGowan led Archer with 25 points, 11 rebounds, five steals and three blocked shots. She fouled out with a minute left.
Discovery 53, Meadowcreek 20
LAWRENCEVILLE — Discovery improved to 2-0 in Region 7-AAAAAAA with a 53-20 victory over Meadowcreek on Saturday.
Dacula 48, Duluth 30
DULUTH — Lazaria Spearman had 15 points and Haneefat Adanijo scored 12 Saturday in Dacula’s 48-30 win at Dacula.
The Falcons (5-2) also got nine points from Mekera Standridge, six points from Emily Digby and four points from Danyelle Palmore.
Mount Paran 47, Norcross 43
NORCROSS — Norcross fell 47-43 to Mount Paran on Saturday despite 18 points from Jania Atkins.
The Blue Devils (3-4) also got 10 points from Zaria Hurston.
