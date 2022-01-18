SUGAR HILL — Dacula posted a 48-34 win at Lanier in Region 8-AAAAAA girls basketball on Tuesday.
The Falcons (10-8, 3-3) were led by Lazaria Spearman (16 points, eight rebounds), Mekera Standridge (13 points, five assists), Tianna Rabsatt (eight points, nine rebounds, three blocks) and Emily Digby (seven points).
Lanier’s top scorers were Riley Bryan (nine points), Gamyzhae Williams (eight points) and Karina Lopez (seven points).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Buford 57, Shiloh 12
SNELLVILLE — Third-ranked Buford rolled to a 57-12 win at Shiloh in 8-AAAAAA play Tuesday.
The Wolves (14-3), who led 43-8 at halftime, were led by 15 points from Jayla Gudz, 12 points from Tatum Ozment and 11 points from Ava Grace Watson.
GAC 48, Douglass 42
ATLANTA — No. 2-ranked Greater Atlanta Christian pulled out a 48-42 win over Douglass in 5-AAA on Tuesday.
The Spartans (11-4, 6-0) were led by Kaleigh Addie’s 22 points and Jaci Bolden’s 18 points.
Sugar Hill 57, Versant 25
SUGAR HILL — Sugar Hill Christian coasted to a 57-25 win over Versant Academy on Tuesday.
The Stallions (15-4) led 28-15 at halftime, then held Versant to 10 second-half points in the convincing win.
Faith Wasden had a team-high 30 points with six rebounds, six steals and two assists, and Elly Grace Wasden had a double-double with 10 points and 15 rebounds, as well as five steals and three blocks. Peyton Bergquist (six points, three steals, two rebounds, two assists), Claire Ferron (six points, six rebounds, three steals) and Lauren Clark (two points, six rebounds, two steals) also played well.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
