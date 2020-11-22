DACULA — Lazaria Spearman and Dacula’s girls basketball team were too much for Mill Creek in Saturday’s Dacula Tip-Off Classic.
Spearman had 20 points, 16 rebounds, four steals and three blocks, and Mekera Standridge had 15 points, three assists and three steals. Danyelle Palmore added six points and five steals in the win.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Archer 51, Loganville 25
DACULA — Archer got 17 points from Taniya McGowan in a 51-25 win over Loganville in Saturday’s Dacula Tip-Off Classic.
Ashanti Bryant had 10 points for the Tigers, while Cazia Nelson (seven points, five assists) and Thailand Smith (five blocks, eight rebounds) also played well. Archer, which plays host Dacula on Monday at 4:30 p.m., was without injured Columbus State commit Maya Jackson.
Collins Hill 68, Greenforest 52
LILBURN — Sacha Washington’s 20 points led Collins Hill to a season-opening, 68-52 win over Greenforest in the Parkview Tip-Off Classic on Saturday.
Eden Sample added 12 points in the win.
Buford 50, Alpharetta 35
JEFFERSON — Sara Viti scored 15 points and Buford took control early for a 50-35 win over Alpharetta in the Jackson EMC Tournament at Jefferson.
The defending state champion Wolves built a 30-7 halftime lead and cruised in their season opener. Fifteen different players scored in the victory.
Buford plays Lumpkin County at 3 p.m. Monday in the tournament semifinals.
Hebron 73, Harrison 54
LILBURN — Hebron Christian defeated Harrison 73-54 Saturday in its season opener at the Parkview Tip-Off Classic.
Malia Fisher led the Lions with 22 points, 10 steals and seven rebounds, and Nicole Azar had 17 points and seven assists. Carly Fahey contributed eight points and seven assists, and Carly Heidger scored 11.
