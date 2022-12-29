Jaliyah_Benefield_2.JPG

Jaliyah Benefield, Dacula

HOSCHTON — Dacula’s girls basketball team rolled to a 60-39 victory over Monroe Area on Thursday, advancing to the finals of the JaxCo Holiday Hoopfest.

The Falcons, now 11-1 on the season, got 26 points from Jaliyah Benefield, and 12 points from Sanai Cyrus.

Recommended for you