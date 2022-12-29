HOSCHTON — Dacula’s girls basketball team rolled to a 60-39 victory over Monroe Area on Thursday, advancing to the finals of the JaxCo Holiday Hoopfest.
The Falcons, now 11-1 on the season, got 26 points from Jaliyah Benefield, and 12 points from Sanai Cyrus.
Their opponent in Friday’s 7 p.m. championship game is neighboring Mill Creek, which routed Jackson County 67-22 in Thursday’s other semifinal.
The Hawks were led by Bella Ragone (13 points, six rebounds, two steals), Sammi Spees (12 points), Kayla Harper (11 points, six rebounds), Katheryn Wilson (eight points, five rebounds) and Caroline Cadena (six points, four assists, two steals).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pope 62, North Gwinnett 48
MARIETTA — North Gwinnett lost 62-48 to host Pope in Thursday’s semifinals of the Hounds Holiday Classic.
Ava Watson had 15 points and six rebounds, and Caroline Beavin had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Bulldogs, who play Cherokee at 2:30 p.m. Friday for third place.
Johns Creek 55, Mountain View 43
JOHNS CREEK — Mountain View lost 55-43 to Johns Creek on Thursday despite 21 points from Jenysis Criss. Teammate Kendal Henderson added eight points.
Lanier 47, Franklin County 27
HARTWELL — Lanier cruised to a 47-27 win over Franklin County on Thursday, placing third in the McDonald’s Shootout.
Asja Howell (17 points, six rebounds, two steals), Nalani Gainey (16 points, 10 steals) and Harmony Williams (six points, five assists, two blocks) led the Longhorns.
